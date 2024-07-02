UEFA Euro
Kylian Mbappé 'hates' his mask, but he might be stuck with it for awhile
Kylian Mbappé 'hates' his mask, but he might be stuck with it for awhile

Updated Jul. 2, 2024
France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted star forward Kylian Mbappé may have to continue wearing his protective mask for the rest of Euro 2024 — and possibly months into his first season at new club Real Madrid.

Mbappé has returned to the France team for its past two games, after a broken nose sustained in Les Blues' opening match put his Euro 2024 campaign in doubt.

However, the 25-year-old has not enjoyed wearing the facial device aimed at preventing more damage to the nose, which was injured during a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso on June 17.

"Kylian is getting used to it," Deschamps told reporters, as Mbappé and France prepare for an enticing quarterfinal against Portugal in Hamburg on Friday (3 p.m. ET on FOX).

"Sweating can still bother him. It can get in his eyes. It is complicated in the way it affects his vision. It is tenths of a second, but it is important. Kylian is going to have to get used to it because he might wear it for a few weeks or even a few months."

Mbappé will link up with Madrid after taking a short break at the end of the tournament, having brought to an end his seven-year stint with Paris St. Germain.

Linking Mbappé with fellow attacking stars Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr. will be hugely anticipated, as Real bids to retain its hold on both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Mbappé has said he "hates" wearing the mask, but has been told it is the best option to avoid further damage.

