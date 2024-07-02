UEFA Euro
Netherlands dominates Romania to advance, even while still seeking top form
UEFA Euro

Netherlands dominates Romania to advance, even while still seeking top form

Updated Jul. 2, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

MUNICH — The last time the European Championship was held in Germany, an iconic Netherlands team powered its way to the title.

Same again, 36 years later?

Not so fast, not yet, but Ronald Koeman's Dutch side took its most positive step so far on Tuesday, comfortably outplaying Romania for a 3-0 win in Munich and setting up a quarterfinal against either Austria or Turkey on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on FOX).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cody Gakpo put Koeman's men in front after 20 minutes, receiving the ball from Xavi Simons, cutting inside and then curling a fine effort past goalkeeper Florin Nita.

The Dutch didn't look especially good in placing third in Group D behind Austria and France. Neither does it seem to have the same pop as it did in smoking the United States and taking eventual champ Argentina all the way to a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

But Koeman's team is the kind of work in progress that makes for a dangerous outlier at a month-long tournament, and it was too good for the Group E winner here.

Koeman was in the Netherlands squad in 1988 that beat the Soviet Union in the final. That team had a dynamic striker that loved scoring goals in Marco Van Basten. The modern version is Gakpo, who thrives at big tournaments and is the joint top scorer of this one, now with three.

Gakpo had another ruled out for offside and Virgil Van Dijk hit the post with a header, as the Netherlands racked up chance after chance from all kind of methods; on the break, with slow build-up, direct.

The second goal came with seven minutes to go when Memphis Depay's header found Gakpo, and some tricky footwork on the byline allowed him to pull it back for Donyell Malen, who made no mistake.

Romania vs. Netherlands Highlights

Romania vs. Netherlands Highlights

Gakpo walked straight off after setting it up to be replaced by Wout Weghorst, the lucky charm who so often comes on late when the Netherlands need a goal. This time they didn't. The job was already done.

Malen added a third in injury-time to complete a fine night's work. The Dutch are coming, an easy out for no one.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jayson Tatum reportedly agrees to largest contract in NBA history to stay with Celtics

Jayson Tatum reportedly agrees to largest contract in NBA history to stay with Celtics

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes