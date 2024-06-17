UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Red Devils can't shake past demons in group stage opener Updated Jun. 17, 2024 6:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The group stage of Euro 2024 continued on Monday with a historic upset in Frankfurt, stealing the spotlight from Kylian Mbappé and France's tournament opener.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the fourth day of Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

ADVERTISEMENT

Romania recorded its second win ever at the Euros, and its first since 2000. This is also its largest margin of victory ever at the Euros, with its previous record being a one-goal win in 2000. The three goals scored ties its record for most goals scored in a Euros match.

Romania had 29% possession in the match, the lowest by a winning team in a match at the Euros since 1980.

Dennis Man became the first Romanian player with two assists in a single match at a major tournament since Gheorghe Hagi against Colombia in the 1994 World Cup.

Romania now only has one loss in its last 16 matches, improving to 8-1-7 (W-L-D) in that span.

Ukraine falls to 1-3-0 (W-L-D) all-time at the Euros in opening group stage matches since the group stage began in 1980.

Romania vs. Ukraine Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Slovakia's win over Belgium is now the biggest upset in Euros history based on difference in FIFA world rankings (Slovakia 48th, Belgium third).

Slovakia picked up its third-ever win as an independent nation at the Euros, now 3-4-1 (W-L-D) all-time. Including wins as Czechoslovakia, it is now 6-6-4 (W-L-D).

Peter Pekarik and Juraj Kucka each made their eighth appearance at the Euros, tied for the most by a Slovakian player in Euros history.

Belgium recorded its first loss in its last eight meetings with Slovakia, going 3-1-5 (W-L-D) in that span.

Romelu Lukaku had an expected goal value of 0.82 (excluding the two disallowed goals), which was higher than the value of the entire Slovakian team (0.59). He also made his 11th appearance at the Euros, breaking a tie with Thibaut Courtois for the most ever by a Belgian player.

Belgium vs. Slovakia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

France remains unbeaten all-time in its opening group stage matches at the Euros, now 7-0-3 (W-L-D) since the group stage began in 1980.

Kylian Mbappé now has 18 shots in his Euros career and has yet to score a goal.

Antoine Griezmann made his 31st consecutive appearance for France at a major tournament, the most by a Frenchman ever.

Olivier Giroud subbed on in the 90th minute, giving him an appearance at his seventh major tournament, something only three other French players have done (Thierry Henry, Hugo Lloris , Lilian Thuram).

Didier Deschamps got his 100th victory as manager of France, becoming the 10th international manager ever to reach 100 wins.

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer set the record for most appearances at the Euros by an Austrian player with eight.

Austria remains winless all-time at the Euros when trailing at the half, now 0-4-1 (W-L-D) in those matches.

Best of the day

Assist of the Day: Dennis Man, Romania

Whether Dennis Man intended to go for goal or not, his incredible run and wonderful bit of skill set up Denis Drăguș for the tap-in that put the game to bed for Romania.

Save of the Day: Patrick Pentz, Austria

Patrick Pentz kept Austria within a goal by saving three shots, including this one from Kylian Mbappé.

Goal of the Day: Nicolae Stanciu, Romania

Yes, Romania's scoring opportunity started with an errant pass from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, but Nicolae Stanciu did his part by making sure that Lunin had no chance to recover. Top bins!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro

share