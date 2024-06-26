UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Georgia stuns Portugal to end group stage Updated Jun. 26, 2024 6:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Portugal is advancing to the Euro 2024 knockout stage despite being on the wrong side of the biggest upset in the history of the tournament on Wednesday.

Here's everything that happened on the final day of group play at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Romania 1, Slovakia 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Romania won its group at the Euros for the first time ever and will advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 2000; it had exited the tournament in the group stage in four of its previous five Euros appearances.

Slovakia advanced to the knockout stage as a third-place team, advancing out of the group stage for the first time since 2016.

This is the first time that all four teams in a Euro group have finished level on points.

Romania has scored four goals at this tournament; only at the 1994 World Cup (5) have they scored more in the group stage of a major tournament. Four of Romania's last eight goals at the Euros have been penalties.

Răzvan Marin has scored two goals this tournament. He only had three goals in 55 caps prior to the tournament.

Ondrej Duda became the first Slovakian player to score at two major tournaments (Euro 2016, Euro 2024).

Slovakia vs. Romania Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Belgium 0, Ukraine 0

Belgium finished as the runner-up in Group E and will play France in the Round of 16. It advanced to the knockout stage for a third straight Euros.

Ukraine was eliminated, becoming the first team in the history of the Euros to finish fourth in a group, with 4 points.

Belgium and Ukraine split points in their first-ever meeting.

Romelu Lukaku now has the joint-most shots of any player at Euro 2024 (10) and the most shots on target (7), but has yet to register his first goal of the tournament.

Kevin De Bruyne has now made 12 appearances at the European Championship; only Romelu Lukaku has made more for Belgium (13).

Ukraine had the youngest average age (25 years and 189 days old) for a starting 11 at Euro 2024, and its youngest ever average age in a match at the Euros.

Ukraine vs. Belgium Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Georgia advanced to its first knockout stage at a major tournament, becoming the first debutant to make the knockout stage of the Euros since Iceland Northern Ireland and Wales did in 2016. It will play Spain in the Round of 16.

Portugal will play Slovenia in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of a major international tournament for the first time in his career.

Georgia's win is now the largest upset in Euros history (based on difference in FIFA rankings), with it being ranked 74th while Portugal is ranked sixth (difference of 68). The two largest upsets in Euros history have come at this tournament (FIFA rankings introduced in 1992).

Georgia had 28% possession, the lowest by a team to win a Euros match since 1980.

Georges Mikautadze has been involved in all four of Georgia's goals at this tournament; he scored its first two, assisted Kvaratskhelia today, and then scored again. He is also now the leading scorer in the tournament, with three goals.

Mikautadze is now the ninth player to score in all three group games at a single Euro tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal today came in 92 seconds, the fifth-fastest in Euros history. Three of the top-five fastest goals in Euros history have come at this tournament.

Portugal started four players under the age of 23 today, the first time it's ever done that in a Euros match. Its starting 11 on Wednesday was its second-youngest average age (25 years, 328 days old) for a starting 11 at the Euros.

There was an age gap of 19 years and 235 days between João Neves (19 years, 273 days old) and Cristiano Ronaldo (39 years, 142 days old), the biggest age gap between two outfield starters for a team in Euros history.

Georgia vs. Portugal Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Turkey 2, Czechia 1

Turkey advanced to the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time since 2008. Entering today, it had failed to advance from the group stage in its last two Euros appearances. It plays Austria in the Round of 16.

Czechia has been eliminated.

Hakan Çalhanoglu has played eight Euros games, now tied with Hakan Balta for second-most in Turkey history. He also became Turkey's second-oldest goalscorer at a Euros, just behind Burak Yilmaz (30 years and 342 days at Euro 2016).

Antonín Barak became the second player to be sent off (after Ryan Porteous in the opening game); his red card is the earliest red card in Euros history at 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

With 18 total cards (16 yellows and 2 reds) given out in Wednesday's game, there's a new record for cautions in a Euros match.

Czechia vs. Türkiye Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

More Euro 2024 on FOX Sports:

share