UEFA Euro Euro 2024 power rankings: Look out! Top half of bracket could be stacked with every single top seed Updated Jun. 24, 2024 6:36 p.m. ET

You'd be forgiven for not noticing this, what with all the outrageous late drama fizzing through the final round of Euro 2024 group games.

But once you see it, or at least the possibility of it, you can't unsee it.

What I'm talking about is the chance that an outcome even wilder than all those injury-time, group-shifting, ecstasy-providing, heartbreaking goals could hit us over the next couple of days.

Namely, every single one of the top six seeds at the Euros could wind up in the same half of the knockout round bracket.

At the end of Monday's games, Spain, Portugal and Germany are all inked in place. If England and France suffer any kind of slip in their third game, and the margin for error is tiny for both, they could join them.

As for Belgium, even getting into the final 16 is by no means secured, with each of Group E's four teams level on three points.

If England only manages to tie Slovenia (3 p.m. ET on FOX) it could easily slip behind Denmark to second spot in Group C and have to tackle a round of 16 clash with old foe Germany.

Even a win from France against Poland might not be enough. It essentially needs to outperform the Netherlands, who is taking on Austria simultaneously.

Belgium is up against Ukraine and while a win would guarantee progression, it would not automatically secure top spot.

A top-heavy bracket would lead to some fascinating fixtures in the next round and the mere potential of it puts even more importance on the Tuesday and Wednesday games.

Amid all the fuss, Spain just cruised merrily along with a third straight win on Monday, still on top of the FOX Sports Euro 2024 power rankings.

Our top seven remained unchanged, but Italy's late equalizer gave it a two-spot bump, in part because its path now looks far smoother.

POWER RANKINGS

Spain: Making it look easy. Making it look easy. Portugal: In top form now. In top form now. France: Big day ahead as Mbappé returns. Big day ahead as Mbappé returns. Germany: Still riding wave of momentum. Still riding wave of momentum. Netherlands: Group win would give an easier path. Group win would give an easier path. England: Wanted to improve on Game 1. Couldn't. Wanted to improve on Game 1. Couldn't. Austria: Controls its own destiny. Controls its own destiny. Italy (+2): What a plot twist. What a plot twist. Switzerland (-1): So close to upsetting Germany. So close to upsetting Germany. Belgium (-1): Made huge improvement. Made huge improvement. Denmark: Was the better side against England. Was the better side against England. Turkey: Disjointed and disappointing. Disjointed and disappointing. Romania: Big drop in performance. Big drop in performance. Slovakia: Need to regain opening game fire. Need to regain opening game fire. Ukraine: Made a superb resurgence. Made a superb resurgence. Slovenia: Was so close to first Euros win. Was so close to first Euros win. Czechia: Too many mistakes cost them. Too many mistakes cost them. Serbia: Late point gives some hope. Late point gives some hope. Hungary (+1): Still alive after late drama. Still alive after late drama. Georgia (+2): Needs a last-game miracle. Needs a last-game miracle. Croatia (-2): Heartbreak for Modric and company. Heartbreak for Modric and company. Albania (-1): Couldn't survive the Group of Death. Couldn't survive the Group of Death. Poland: Eliminated before final game. Eliminated before final game. Scotland: Not good enough from the start. Not good enough from the start.

