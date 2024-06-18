Euro 2024 power rankings: Look out! Top half of bracket could be stacked with every single top seed
You'd be forgiven for not noticing this, what with all the outrageous late drama fizzing through the final round of Euro 2024 group games.
But once you see it, or at least the possibility of it, you can't unsee it.
What I'm talking about is the chance that an outcome even wilder than all those injury-time, group-shifting, ecstasy-providing, heartbreaking goals could hit us over the next couple of days.
Namely, every single one of the top six seeds at the Euros could wind up in the same half of the knockout round bracket.
At the end of Monday's games, Spain, Portugal and Germany are all inked in place. If England and France suffer any kind of slip in their third game, and the margin for error is tiny for both, they could join them.
As for Belgium, even getting into the final 16 is by no means secured, with each of Group E's four teams level on three points.
If England only manages to tie Slovenia (3 p.m. ET on FOX) it could easily slip behind Denmark to second spot in Group C and have to tackle a round of 16 clash with old foe Germany.
Even a win from France against Poland might not be enough. It essentially needs to outperform the Netherlands, who is taking on Austria simultaneously.
Belgium is up against Ukraine and while a win would guarantee progression, it would not automatically secure top spot.
A top-heavy bracket would lead to some fascinating fixtures in the next round and the mere potential of it puts even more importance on the Tuesday and Wednesday games.
Amid all the fuss, Spain just cruised merrily along with a third straight win on Monday, still on top of the FOX Sports Euro 2024 power rankings.
Our top seven remained unchanged, but Italy's late equalizer gave it a two-spot bump, in part because its path now looks far smoother.
POWER RANKINGS
- Spain: Making it look easy.
- Portugal: In top form now.
- France: Big day ahead as Mbappé returns.
- Germany: Still riding wave of momentum.
- Netherlands: Group win would give an easier path.
- England: Wanted to improve on Game 1. Couldn't.
- Austria: Controls its own destiny.
- Italy (+2): What a plot twist.
- Switzerland (-1): So close to upsetting Germany.
- Belgium (-1): Made huge improvement.
- Denmark: Was the better side against England.
- Turkey: Disjointed and disappointing.
- Romania: Big drop in performance.
- Slovakia: Need to regain opening game fire.
- Ukraine: Made a superb resurgence.
- Slovenia: Was so close to first Euros win.
- Czechia: Too many mistakes cost them.
- Serbia: Late point gives some hope.
- Hungary (+1): Still alive after late drama.
- Georgia (+2): Needs a last-game miracle.
- Croatia (-2): Heartbreak for Modric and company.
- Albania (-1): Couldn't survive the Group of Death.
- Poland: Eliminated before final game.
- Scotland: Not good enough from the start.
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: France, Germany new favorites; Italy tumbles
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: France, Germany new favorites; Italy tumbles
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish