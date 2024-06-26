UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Georgia upsets Portugal 2-0 to reach last 16 in historic betting upset Updated Jun. 26, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history on Wednesday, beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16.

RELATED: Ronaldo angered as Georgia stuns Portugal

From a sports betting perspective, it was also a shocker, as Georgia was +800 to win outright before the match started, while Portugal was the heavy favorite at -300. The odds of a draw closed at +425.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per Ben Fawkes, Georgia winning was the biggest moneyline upset ever in the Euros.

Fawkes also stated 97% of bets at DraftKings Sportsbook were on Portugal to win.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo just couldn't get much going in the match.

The Georgians needed a win to reach the knockout stage at Euro 2024 and got their opening goal after only 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score with a low shot.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili played great, deflecting two of Portugal's goal attempts.

António Silva gave away the ball before the first goal and gave away a penalty for the second, tripping Luka Lochoshvili inside the penalty area. Georges Mikautadze hit the spot kick low and past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute.

Ronaldo, who felt he deserved a penalty in the first half, kicked away a water bottle when he was substituted in the 66th minute.

Georgia advanced in its debut at a major tournament as one of the best third-place teams. Portugal had already qualified from Group F after winning its first two games.

Turkey beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the other group match. The Turks also advanced, while the Czechs were eliminated.

Georgia's victory also eliminated Hungary, which finished third in Group A.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share