UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Costa saves Ronaldo, Portugal from heartbreak Updated Jul. 1, 2024 8:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Portugal is moving onto the Euro 2024 quarterfinals after Diogo Costa made three saves in a penalty shootout against Slovenia at Deutsche Bank Park on Monday.

Here's everything that happened on an emotional day at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

France 1, Belgium 0

ADVERTISEMENT

France is now 18-1-3 (W-L-D) all-time at the Euros when scoring first.

France is now 9-4-10 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at the Euro.

This was the third straight knockout stage for Belgium, and they have not made it past the quarters in any of those appearances.

Belgium is now 1-9-1 (W-L-D) all-time when conceding first at Euros.

Belgium is now 4-2-3 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at Euros.

There have now been nine own goals this Euro; the record is 11 during the 2020 Euro.

France has had 67 shots at Euro 2024 — they have two own goals and a penalty to show for it.

France vs. Belgium Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024 | Round of 16

Portugal 0 (3), Slovenia 0 (0)

Portugal has reached eight straight Euros knockout stages, the longest active streak by any nation. It lost in the Round of 16 in 2020 and won the tournament in 2016.

Portugal is 14-4-8 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at Euros.

Ronaldo has now taken 60 direct free kick attempts at major tournaments for Portugal, with 14 on target and just one goal.

Roberto Martínez is 15-3-1 (W-L-D) since taking over Portugal in Jan. 2023.

Slovenia made its debut in the knockout stage of the Euros as an independent nation.

Slovenia is still looking for their first win ever at the Euros, they are 0-1-6 (W-L-D).

Slovenia is 0-0-4 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at Euros.

3/4 games in Frankfurt drawn so far, with Slovakia beat Belgium in the only one that didn't draw.

Portugal vs. Slovenia: Full Penalty Shootout | UEFA Euro 2024

More Euro 2024 from FOX Sports:

share