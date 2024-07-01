UEFA Euro
UEFA Euro
Euro 2024 daily recap: Costa saves Ronaldo, Portugal from heartbreak
Updated Jul. 1, 2024 8:45 p.m. ET
Portugal is moving onto the Euro 2024 quarterfinals after Diogo Costa made three saves in a penalty shootout against Slovenia at Deutsche Bank Park on Monday.
Here's everything that happened on an emotional day at Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:
France 1, Belgium 0
- France is now 18-1-3 (W-L-D) all-time at the Euros when scoring first.
- France is now 9-4-10 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at the Euro.
- This was the third straight knockout stage for Belgium, and they have not made it past the quarters in any of those appearances.
- Belgium is now 1-9-1 (W-L-D) all-time when conceding first at Euros.
- Belgium is now 4-2-3 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at Euros.
- There have now been nine own goals this Euro; the record is 11 during the 2020 Euro.
- France has had 67 shots at Euro 2024 — they have two own goals and a penalty to show for it.
Portugal 0 (3), Slovenia 0 (0)
- Portugal has reached eight straight Euros knockout stages, the longest active streak by any nation. It lost in the Round of 16 in 2020 and won the tournament in 2016.
- Portugal is 14-4-8 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at Euros.
- Ronaldo has now taken 60 direct free kick attempts at major tournaments for Portugal, with 14 on target and just one goal.
- Roberto Martínez is 15-3-1 (W-L-D) since taking over Portugal in Jan. 2023.
- Slovenia made its debut in the knockout stage of the Euros as an independent nation.
- Slovenia is still looking for their first win ever at the Euros, they are 0-1-6 (W-L-D).
- Slovenia is 0-0-4 (W-L-D) all-time when tied at half at Euros.
- 3/4 games in Frankfurt drawn so far, with Slovakia beat Belgium in the only one that didn't draw.
More Euro 2024 from FOX Sports:
- Ronaldo cries after missed penalty, but eventually finds joy as Portugal advances
- Kevin De Bruyne has little time for talk after another early exit by Belgium golden generation
- Jude Bellingham hopes to avoid suspension for crude gesture after wonder goal
- UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024
- 'Who else?' England star Jude Bellingham explains his epic goal celebration
recommended
-
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: Spain, England now co-favorites; France rises
Euro 2024: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, more react to England's dramatic comeback
Euro 2024: Neighbors France and Belgium meet with Mbappé still wearing a mask
-
Jude Bellingham, luck, and a dream draw: Why this is the chance at glory England simply must take
Italy's title defense ends with a whimper, and a host of excuses, at Euro 2024
Alexi Lalas ranks the best teams at Copa América and Euro 2024
-
Euro 2024 power rankings: Spain, Germany on course for epic clash
Jude Bellingham has England believing it can win Euro 2024: 'We know how good we are'
