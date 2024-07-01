UEFA Euro Ronaldo cries after missed penalty, but eventually finds joy as Portugal advances Updated Jul. 1, 2024 6:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FRANKFURT — Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears on Monday after missing from the penalty spot in extra-time — but was saved further heartache as Portugal was clinical in a spot-kick shootout to beat Slovenia in Frankfurt.

The 39-year-old superstar seemed set to end Portugal's patient wait for a goal when he stepped up with seconds remaining in the first half of extra-time, after things stayed scoreless during regulation.

However, his firm strike was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who dived to his left and parried the ball with one hand, pushing it onto the post and away to safety.

Ronaldo tried to control his emotions during the interval, but even the consoling hugs of his teammates could not prevent him from sobbing as play restarted.

In the end, though, CRY7 — sorry, couldn't resist — was the most relieved man in the stadium as Portugal booked its path to a juicy quarterfinal matchup against France in Hamburg on Friday.

Diogo Costa performed goalkeeping heroics in the shootout, saving from Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic, but Ronaldo also showed his true mettle in stepping up to take Portugal's first kick, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also hitting the target.

There was no mistake this time, Ronaldo powering it into Oblak's bottom corner, then made a heart symbol to the Portugal fans and gestured an apology for his earlier miss.

The conclusion produced records aplenty, as Costa became first keeper to save three penalties in a Euros shootout.

Slovenia’s misfortune was the first time a team did not score in a shootout at the Euros as the contest ended in the quickest possible fashion, with only six total kicks.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, became the oldest player to score a penalty at the Euros, and the first to score in three separate shootouts.

Quite a night, and quite a way for Portugal to seal a juicy quarterfinal against France in Hamburg on Friday.

With two minutes left in regulation, Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to seal a place in the next round. Diogo Jota stole the ball on the left wing and slipped it to Ronaldo, who sprinted into the box, but could only fire his angled effort straight at goalkeeper Oblak.

Portugal defeats Slovenia after penalty kicks

Ronaldo had a collection of free-kicks in his preferred strike range, but was unable to make any count, fizzing an effort just over Oblak's bar in the first half, smashing one straight at the keeper's fists early in the second, and clattering another against the defensive wall.

Portugal had impressed in its first two games, coming from behind to beat Czechia and proving far too imaginative for Turkey.

However, game three in the group saw head coach Roberto Martinez rest several key players — but not Ronaldo — for a defeat to underdog Georgia. While recuperation is nice after a long and grueling club season, Portugal seemed to find it difficult to return to its former rhythm, as Slovenia pressed and hassled and kept things tight.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty kick

Slovenia's best chance came late in extra-time, when Benjamin Sesko ran clear of Portugal defender Pepe, but was denied by the irrepressible Costa.

There was plenty of action throughout, but there are no prizes for guessing what everyone will remember. Ronaldo's waterworks, and Portugal advancing.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

