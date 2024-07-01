UEFA Euro
UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024
UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Published Jul. 1, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET

UEFA has fined its tournament co-organizer Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024.

UEFA published a slew of disciplinary rulings Monday that included two fines totaling $21,500 for the German soccer federation. 

The charges related to "order and security" at games and "protection of the playing area" at Portugal's games against the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Multiple fans have invaded the playing field to take photos with Ronaldo during and after games. 

The Portugal star posed for one in-game photo with a young boy but grew visibly frustrated at the repeated security failures during the game against Turkey.

UEFA announced it would review and increase security at stadiums.

After a brief brawl between Georgia and Turkey fans in the stadium before their game at Dortmund, UEFA announced fines Monday of $32,200 for the Georgian soccer federation and $26,900 for Turkey.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

