Jude Bellingham hopes to avoid suspension for crude gesture after wonder goal

FRANKFURT, Germany — Jude Bellingham and England face an anxious wait after European soccer governing body UEFA opened an investigation into his antics after scoring Sunday's spectacular overhead kick against Slovakia.

Bellingham was seen kissing his hand, grabbing his crotch and gesturing in the general direction of the Slovakia bench in the moments following the injury-time equalizer that saved England's campaign and set up a 2-1 extra-time win, with Harry Kane scoring the second goal.

While most of the focus was on slow-motion television replays of Bellingham shouting "who else?" — aimed at his critics after a pair of disappointing group performances — it was the questionable actions that followed which caught UEFA's attention.

Possible punishments include a suspension that would likely be for no more than one game, a fine, or both.

"An ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English … player Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match," a UEFA statement read.

England takes on Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday (noon ET on FOX), with Bellingham's importance to the team having been made clear by his last-minute contribution, an acrobatic effort that sent the ball flying into the Slovakia goal and erasing the 1-0 deficit faced by Gareth Southgate's men.

Losing the Real Madrid midfielder, the leading candidate for Ballon d'Or award given to the world's best player, would be a massive blow. However, Bellingham is considered likely to escape a ban, according to English press reports, based partly off precedent.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone were both fined but not banned by UEFA following crotch-grabbing incidents in 2019.

UEFA's Article 11 2b mandates the adherence to "principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship."

Bellingham insisted on social media that there no ill-intent behind what happened.

On X, he posted: "An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."

