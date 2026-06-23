Erling Haaland Insists Norway 'Absolutely Not' Contenders for World Cup Trophy

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged football fans to remain grounded despite firing Norway into the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The clinical forward netted twice in a thrilling victory over Senegal to guarantee progress, but he quickly dismissed any suggestions that his nation are genuine contenders to win the tournament.

Haaland fires Norway through

The 25-year-old forward continued his spectacular international form by netting a vital brace during Tuesday's hard-fought 3-2 victory over Senegal. The crucial win moved the Scandinavian outfit to six points in Group I, sealing their progression to the round of 32 with a game to spare. This landmark achievement marks the first time the national team has successfully reached the knockout phase of a World Cup tournament since 1998.

Striker demands total realism

The prolific frontman dismissed any high expectations ahead of facing 2018 winners France, refusing to entertain talk of global glory despite matching a historical record by scoring multiple goals in his first two World Cup appearances. Haaland said: "I don't care, we are through. They'll probably beat us and go on and win the whole tournament."

When subsequently questioned on whether this tournament will ultimately belong to him and Norway following his clinical individual start, the City attacker quickly shut down any excessive optimism. He added: "Depends on what you mean with that. To qualify for the first time in 28 years and going through the group stage, yes, I would say so. To win the World Cup, absolutely not. I think let's be a little realistic here, and let's be happy, every single Norwegian on the planet today."

Viking celebrations sweep planet

The historic triumph triggered wild scenes of celebration, with supporters performing the iconic Viking Row routine. The emotional weight of the achievement was heavily felt within the squad, who joined traveling fans on the pitch to celebrate a momentous evening.

Haaland stated: "It was crazy. Martin [Odegaard] and I talked a bit about it before the match, about whether we should join in if everything went the way it did, and it did, so a pretty special moment I would say for the whole of Norway.

"I think it is right up there with the biggest nights I have had in my entire life. I have a bit of the same feeling that I had after the Champions League final. It is incredibly huge. I am incredibly proud and all of that."

Heavyweight group decider looms

Norway now look forward to a blockbuster final group match against France on Friday to determine who secures top spot in Group I. Didier Deschamps' side will present a formidable tactical challenge for the tournament underdogs.

With qualification already guaranteed, the technical staff can approach the elite fixture with minimal pressure before learning their round-of-32 opponents.