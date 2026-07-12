Erling Haaland Labels England 'Lucky To Have' Jude Bellingham After World Cup Heroics

Erling Haaland has warned England that they are fortunate to possess a talent like Jude Bellingham after the midfielder's heroics propelled the Three Lions into the World Cup semi-finals. The Manchester City striker was on the receiving end of a Bellingham masterclass as Norway were eliminated from the competition in a tense quarter-final clash.

High Praise From A Former Teammate

In the aftermath of England's hard-fought victory over Norway, Haaland was quick to put rivalry aside to laud the performance of his close friend and former Borussia Dortmund colleague, Bellingham. The Real Madrid star was the difference-maker on the night, netting his second consecutive brace to steer Thomas Tuchel’s side through to the final four.

Despite the disappointment of Norway's exit, Haaland recognised that Bellingham is currently operating at a level that few in world football can match. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Haaland made his feelings clear about the calibre of the player England have at their disposal. "Real Madrid and England are lucky to have Jude Bellingham," the Norwegian talisman admitted.

Silencing The Doubters On The Big Stage

Haaland also took the opportunity to address the scrutiny that Bellingham has faced regarding his output in the final third. While some have questioned whether the midfielder contributes enough goals, his performance against Norway served as a definitive answer to those concerns.

"Sometimes they criticize Jude Bellingham for not scoring enough goals, but he does not deserve that criticism," Haaland said, defending the 23-year-old. "He’s a midfielder, and yet he still scores, goes forward, dribbles. He’s world class."

The Ultimate Game-Changer

Bellingham’s influence on the pitch has reached a point where even the world's best players are queuing up to play alongside him. Haaland, who shared a telepathic understanding with the midfielder during their time together in the Bundesliga, hinted that every manager in the world would jump at the chance to have the Stourbridge-born star in their ranks.

"Everyone wants Jude Bellingham on their team," Haaland noted, acknowledging the Madrid man's status as a transformative figure for both club and country. He didn't stop there, offering the ultimate validation by stating: "He’s one of the best players in the world."

A Major Boost For Thomas Tuchel

Beyond his goals, there was further cause for celebration for England as Bellingham managed to navigate the quarter-final without picking up a booking. Having entered the match just one yellow card away from a suspension, he played with a disciplined maturity that ensures his availability for the upcoming semi-final showdown. With yellow cards set to be cleared following the semi-final stage, Bellingham is now in the clear to feature in the final if England can overcome Argentina in the last four on Wednesday.