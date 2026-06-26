England Fullback Reece James Sidelined Indefinitely With Hamstring Injury

England’s key defensive piece Reece James will be sidelined for at least two games following his ongoing hamstring injury.

James did not participate in training with the squad in Kansas City ahead of their group stage finale vs. Panama at New York/New Jersey Stadium. He entered the tournament with prior hamstring issues with Chelsea, and was aggravated following their 0-0 draw against Ghana.

James played all 90 minutes against both Ghana and Croatia and is considered one of England’s more trusted defensive players. With first place in Group L on the line on Saturday, having James out will cause a shuffle in coach Thomas Tuchel’s lineup.

With James out, Tuchel could turn to Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa as alternatives in Saturday’s starting 11.

James is competing in his first World Cup but has been to two with England. James was part of the Three Lions’ 2022 roster, but was ruled out due to a knee injury.

England will advance to the round of 32 with a win or draw over Panama, and could clinch first place if Ghana finishes with a win or a draw.