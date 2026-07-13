Argentina vs. England Combined XI: Lionel Messi, Harry Kane Lead Dream Lineup

England will take on Argentina in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium, with both nations competing for a place in the final. It is an intercontinental rivalry shaped by memorable World Cup encounters and intensified by political tensions away from the pitch.

The two countries have not faced each other since 2005, while this will also mark the first time in Lionel Messi’s illustrious career that he has played against England. The Three Lions possess one of the most talented squads in the tournament, while Argentina is filled with players who understand what it takes to win at the highest level.

Below is our combined England-Argentina XI ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal:

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper

Both Premier League goalkeepers have been between the posts for their respective nations at multiple major international tournaments, and both have been critical to their national teams’ success in the past and present.

Emiliano Martínez gets the slight nod as the better shot-stopper of the two. He has come up huge for Argentina as they won two Copa América titles and a World Cup, including massive performances in penalty shootouts.

Of course, his most iconic moment came in the final minute of extra time in the 2022 World Cup final, when he made the save of a lifetime against Randal Kolo Muani. That stop kept Argentina alive, and they went on to win the final on penalties.

Verdict: Emiliano Martínez, Argentina

Right Back

Nahuel Molina continues to command the right-back position for Argentina and scored a huge goal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

But Reece James, despite being banged up at times, gets the nod pretty clearly. When healthy, James is widely recognized as one of the best right backs in world football.

Verdict: Reece James

Right Center Back

Ezri Konsa has been versatile for England, playing as the center back next to Marc Guéhi while also providing cover at right back because of England’s injuries and suspensions in that area. His versatility has been important to Thomas Tuchel.

Cristian Romero gets the nod, though, as he has anchored Argentina’s back line for many years and continues to be one of the most reliable defenders in this side.

Verdict: Cristian Romero

Left Center Back

Marc Guéhi made the move to Manchester City in January and completely changed the outlook of a back line that had been struggling. He has provided that necessary backbone defensively for England, consistently performing as one of their most reliable center backs throughout this World Cup and the last European Championship.

Lisandro Martínez’s ball-playing ability and physicality are key for Argentina, but Guéhi gets the nod here.

Verdict: Marc Guehi

Left Back

Nicolás Tagliafico feels like he has been part of this Argentina squad for decades, and he has always been that consistent piece at left back for his national team.

But on a technical level, Nico O’Reilly is really out of this world. Even as a converted midfielder, he has shown his recovery speed and ability to handle the defensive demands of playing fullback.

O’Reilly is one of those youngsters at this World Cup who is showing that he can go to the very top.

Verdict: Nico O'Reilly

Holding Midfielder

Elliot Anderson’s ability off the ball, along with his passing range, has been important for England while playing in that double pivot. He looks like one of those players who will be involved in the English setup for a long time.

But Enzo Fernández is one of the best midfielders in the world. He is playing a slightly deeper role than he usually does for Chelsea, but he is still doing it at a high level.

Enzo gets the nod in this one, but Anderson is a proper player.

Verdict: Enzo Fernández

Left Central Midfielder

Due to formation issues, Anthony Gordon is listed as a left central midfielder, and he has shown signs of why Barcelona brought him into the club for $80 million.

But Alexis Mac Allister has to get the nod because of the winner he is. He played a huge role in Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup and Liverpool winning the Premier League, doing all the dirty work in midfield while also having the ability to be a threat going forward.

He showed that again in the quarterfinals against Switzerland, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 10th minute.

In those big games, you want Mac Allister on your team.

Verdict: Alexis Mac Allister

Right Central Midfielder

Coming off winning the Premier League, Declan Rice would love to double up by adding a World Cup to his résumé.

Playing in the double pivot with Elliot Anderson has been important to England, especially earlier in the tournament, and his set-piece delivery has also been a real weapon.

Rice has had to deal with a sickness during the tournament, but on his day, he is still seen as one of the best midfielders in the world. Because of that, he gets the nod over Leandro Paredes, who was introduced into Argentina’s starting lineup as the tournament unfolded.

Verdict: Declan Rice

Central Attacking Midfielder

Jude Bellingham has been one of the players of the tournament, scoring six goals as a midfielder while providing ball-carrying ability, doing the dirty work in midfield and still having the capacity to make late runs into the box and score goals.

He has been doing it all for England. And despite Rodrigo De Paul having a solid tournament and elevating the level we have seen from him at Inter Miami, Bellingham has the clear advantage in this one.

Verdict: Jude Bellingham

Right Forward

This is one of the most lopsided conversations in this combined XI.

Lionel Messi has eight goals through six games, and everything Argentina does going forward runs through him. He is widely recognized as the best to ever do it, and he continues to be the focal point of this Argentina side.

Madueke, who is probably only playing for England because of Saka’s fitness, has been pretty disappointing on multiple occasions this tournament, including being subbed off at halftime in the quarterfinal matchup against Norway.

Messi has a clear and wide advantage over Madueke in this one.

Verdict: Lionel Messi

Left Forward

Harry Kane has had a phenomenal tournament, scoring six goals at this World Cup and becoming England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.

He had a pivotal late brace against DR Congo that saved England and allowed them to still be here today. Kane and Jude Bellingham have done some unbelievable heavy lifting for this England squad.

Julián Álvarez had a quiet start to the tournament, but it was only a matter of time until his quality showed through. He produced a brilliant moment of magic against Switzerland late in extra time to put Argentina ahead 2-1 and win them a nail-biting quarterfinal.

Álvarez is a very good player, but Kane gets the advantage in this one.

Verdict: Harry Kane

Final Combined XI For Argentina And England

GK: Emiliano Martínez

RB: Reece James

CB: Cristian Romero

CB: Marc Guéhi

LB: Nico O’Reilly

CM: Enzo Fernández

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

CM: Declan Rice

CAM: Jude Bellingham

RW: Lionel Messi

ST: Harry Kane