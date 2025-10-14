England Qualifies For 2026 World Cup With 5-0 Win Over Latvia

Is 2026 the year it finally comes home? Only time will tell, but England now know that they will at least get a fair shot.

England qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Latvia at Daugava Stadium. This is the 17th time England has qualified for the World Cup, first appearing in 1950.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for England in the 26th minute. Harry Kane extended England's lead with two goals in as many minutes. Kane was awarded a penalty after VAR ruled that he was fouled in the penalty box.

Eberechi Eze finished the scoring for England in the 86th minute, with the fourth goal coming off of an own goal from Latvian right back Maksims Toņiševs.

England has won all six of its games during World Cup qualifying and sits atop Group K, which also features Albania, Serbia and Andorra.

England's best finish at the World Cup was in 1966, when they won the tournament as hosts. In 2022, they were eliminated by France in the World Cup quarterfinals.