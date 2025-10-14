FIFA Men's World Cup
England Qualifies For 2026 World Cup With 5-0 Win Over Latvia
FIFA Men's World Cup

England Qualifies For 2026 World Cup With 5-0 Win Over Latvia

Updated Oct. 14, 2025 4:56 p.m. ET

Is 2026 the year it finally comes home? Only time will tell, but England now know that they will at least get a fair shot.

England qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Latvia at Daugava Stadium. This is the 17th time England has qualified for the World Cup, first appearing in 1950.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for England in the 26th minute. Harry Kane extended England's lead with two goals in as many minutes. Kane was awarded a penalty after VAR ruled that he was fouled in the penalty box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eberechi Eze finished the scoring for England in the 86th minute, with the fourth goal coming off of an own goal from Latvian right back Maksims Toņiševs.

England has won all six of its games during World Cup qualifying and sits atop Group K, which also features Albania, Serbia and Andorra.

England's best finish at the World Cup was in 1966, when they won the tournament as hosts. In 2022, they were eliminated by France in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Honduras vs Haiti: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Honduras vs Haiti: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes