Brazil's Endrick Makes World Cup Vow To Ancelotti After Scoring Winner In Friendly

Endrick shone brightly in Brazil's last friendly before the World Cup, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Egypt. The young striker took advantage of the euphoria to send a strong message to Carlo Ancelotti, reaffirming his commitment to the Brazilian National Team.

Endrick Proves His Worth On The Big Stage

In a warm-up match in Cleveland, Endrick once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the most exciting talents in world football. The match began at a frantic pace, with Brazil taking the lead after only seven minutes. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes opened the scoring with a well-taken strike in seven miute, but Egypt was able to equalize through Mostafa Ziko's goal in the 11th minute.

Endrick was introduced as a second-half substitute and wasted no time in making his mark on the proceedings, as Brazil looked to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Egyptian side. The decisive moment arrived in the 51st minute, just six minutes after the restart. Endrick reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area, showing his predatory instincts to slot the ball home and secure a morale-boosting victory for the South American giants.

A Promise For The National Team

Endrick didn't hide his relief and happiness at being back in the spotlight with the Seleção.

The striker, who faced a difficult injury period last year, made it clear that his immediate priority is world success with Brazil, sending a direct message to Ancelotti's coaching staff about his physical and psychological state.

"This feeling is something that can't be explained," the player told Sportv.

"I thank God so much for scoring another goal. These are the extraordinary things in my life. Thank God I was able to score the winning goal. I'm very happy because when I was injured, I couldn't come to the national team, and that's the worst thing for a Brazilian player.

"God willing, I never have to go through that feeling of being left out of the national team again because this is where I want to be, this is where I want to show my football. Always giving my life for my nation. I'm very grateful for this goal. I dedicate it to my wife and my little one who is in her belly."

The Rebirth In France

Without an initial place in Madrid's star-studded squad, Endrick needed to seek new horizons at Lyon to regain his competitive rhythm.

The loan move has paid off: with eight goals and seven assists in 21 games, he proved that he is ready to be a protagonist at the Bernabeu after the national team tournament.

Regarding his recent career path, the striker was honest: "Ever since I was injured, I knew what I should do when I recovered. Unfortunately, I didn't have time at Real Madrid, but God guided me to the right path I've taken in my career so far, which was to go to Lyon, to have fun, to have met other people, to have worked with that wonderful staff, and to have been able to play, to have been able to show what I can do. And to return to the place where I always wanted to be (in the national team).

"When I was a child, I always wanted to be in the national team, and here I am. And now I'm a week away from the World Cup. Realizing a dream, for me, will be wonderful."

Eyes On The Opening Group Games

Brazil will now head to New Jersey to begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday.

With a group that also features Scotland and Haiti, the South American giants will be expected to progress comfortably, though this performance suggests there are still defensive kinks to iron out as they pursue a sixth title.

Egypt, meanwhile, will take heart from their competitive performance against one of the tournament favorites. They begin their own World Cup journey against Belgium on June 15.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.