Erling Haaland Gives Norway 'Very Slim' Chances Of Beating Brazil In Round Of 16

Erling Haaland has admitted that Norway face an uphill battle to keep their World Cup dream alive after setting up a daunting round of 16 clash against Brazil.

Despite Norway winning three of their four games at the tournament to date, the Manchester City superstar is refusing to get carried away as the Scandinavians prepare to face one of the favourites.

Haaland's realistic outlook for knockout stage

Norway secured their place following a dramatic 2-1 round of 32 victory over the Ivory Coast. Haaland was once again the hero, netting the decisive goal in the 86th minute after being played through by Patrick Berg. However, rather than basking in the glory of their progression, the prolific striker was quick to manage expectations regarding their next opponent.

Speaking to television cameras immediately after the final whistle, Haaland adopted a cautious tone when discussing the challenge that lies ahead. "We're going to the round of 16, there will be excellent teams. It won't be easy, we have to be realistic. I don't know if we'll make it. We've prepared a lot and we're still very prepared," he said. When pressed specifically on how he rated Norway's chances of eliminating Brazil, Haaland replied bluntly: "Uh...very slim."

Chasing Messi and Mbappe in the Golden Boot race

The Man City talisman is currently enjoying a fine tournament, proving that his club form translates perfectly to the global stage. His winning strike against Ivory Coast was his fifth of the competition, placing him just one goal behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. Haaland’s efficiency is particularly striking given his lack of prior World Cup experience.

Statistically, Haaland continues to operate at a level rarely seen in international football. He has now reached 60 goals in just 53 appearances for his country, making him the fastest active player to reach that milestone. To put that into perspective, Mbappe required 100 caps to hit 60 goals, while Messi needed 122.

Odegaard offers a more optimistic vision

While Haaland was playing the role of the realist, Norway captain Martin Odegaard was slightly more bullish about their prospects. The Arsenal playmaker, who acted as the master of ceremonies during post-match celebrations by leading the fans in the 'Viking clap,' believes that the unpredictable nature of the tournament could work in their favour. Odegaard urged his team-mates to embrace the underdog status.

"It will be a difficult match, but in football anything is possible. We want to keep dreaming, keep enjoying ourselves, let's give it a try. We'll see how long we can keep dreaming. Let's prepare well and enjoy the moment," Odegaard told reporters in the mixed zone.

Acknowledging Brazil's strengths

Odegaard acknowledged the individual quality within the Brazilian ranks, noting his familiarity with club team-mates Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes: "They have a great team, several excellent players, I know them from Arsenal, they are top-level players."

Norway and Brazil will face off at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.