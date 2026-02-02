Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai Heading Toward a Contract Standoff?

Dominik Szoboszlai has cast doubt upon his Liverpool future in a worrying update for the Reds, with the midfielder admitting his future is "not in my hands" despite a clear desire to remain at Anfield. The 25-year-old has been one of the Reds' outstanding performers, with talks over an extension reported to be underway. The Hungarian's current deal runs until 2028.

Szoboszlai hopes to extend stay at Anfield

Szoboszlai spoke to the press following Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night, as the Reds returned to winning ways in the league for the first time in 2026. They remain below Manchester United and Chelsea in sixth in the table despite the result, after both also won this weekend.

The Hungary captain has struck eight goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this term, despite playing a range of positions, from his natural central midfield spot to right midfield and even right-back on occasion.

The former RB Leipzig star has revealed his desire to stay at Anfield beyond the end of his current contract, which runs until 2028, but also admitted that his future is currently out of his hands. Szoboszlai has previously received reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and there is little doubt that a host of clubs would line up for the 25-year-old’s signature if talks over an extension with Liverpool were to stall.

'Not in my hands'—Szoboszlai speaks on Liverpool future

Szoboszlai told reporters when asked for an update on extension talks: "Nothing yet, to be honest. Nothing, from now on ... it is not in my hands. It works this way. There is no progression, but if the right offer come,s then let's see.

"Let's see what happens, hopefully everyone will be happy at the end. Of course [I want to stay]. I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let's see what the future holds. It is not on me. I would love to [stay]. We will see."

Hungary star speaks on filling in at right-back for Reds

Speaking on his role at right-back on Saturday – which he returned to following recent injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong – Szoboszlai said: "[It is] not long-term, not even medium-term to be honest in my head. As I've said before, I'm a midfielder and hopefully our right-back is going to come back from injury, and I can get back in the middle. But if the team needs me, or the coach needs me there, I will play and try to give my best but now Wata [Endo] is ready to play, also Curtis [Jones] is ready to play there, so we have quite a few options now."

Szoboszlai added: "I am the type of guy who it is never enough for me, I can always be better and better, so there is no limit up there. I would like to get as many goals as I can, as many assists and win as many trophies as possible. That's my plan. That's how I grew up and that's how I want to keep going."

Szoboszlai a massive favourite of Slot

Szoboszlai has proven himself at Liverpool this season and has arguably been the first name on the team-sheet for Arne Slot, alongside key stalwarts such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. In 33 appearances in all competitions, the Hungarian has been taken off just twice, such is his importance to the side.

The versatile midfielder has become one of the best in the league and is a massive favourite of Slot, who has used him in multiple different positions during his time at the club.

The Dutchman spoke of Szoboszlai in November, admitting comparisons with Steven Gerrard are "probably the best compliment he can get", while he added: "I think Dom has a lot, a lot, a lot of qualities but one of them is also his work without the ball.

"And his work without the ball was… I like his work without the ball every single game and in the last two games [vs Aston Villa and Real Madrid at the time] that was probably even above his own standards."

Liverpool will hope a breakthrough can be made in contract negotiations with Szoboszlai soon, but for now, their focus will be locked on a huge clash with Manchester City at Anfield next weekend.