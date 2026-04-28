Diego Simeone Confirms Arsenal's Interest In Julian Alvarez Ahead Of Semifinal

Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone has addressed reports linking Julian Alvarez with a summer move to Arsenal, acknowledging that the Gunners are among the elite clubs monitoring the Argentine forward.

Speaking ahead of their Champions League semifinal first leg against the Premier League leaders, Simeone admitted it is "normal" for his star striker to be targeted by Europe's top sides.

Simeone confirms Alvarez is a wanted man

Speaking ahead of the first leg at the Metropolitano, Simeone was asked directly about reports that Arsenal are considering a summer swoop for Alvarez.

The forward, who joined Atlético from Manchester City in 2024, has become one of European football's hottest properties after scoring 48 goals in 104 games for the Spanish side. Simeone openly admitted that the player’s caliber makes him a target for the world’s biggest clubs.

"I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player," Simeone told reporters. "There is interest from Arsenal, Paris St Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about."

Managing an £87m asset

Arsenal reportedly view Alvarez as the clinical finisher needed to make them a dominant force on domestic and European stages.

However, Atlético have previously indicated they have no desire to sell, with the player reportedly valued at approximately £87 million by the Spanish outfit.

Additionally, Alvarez is also reported to prefer remaining in Spain, either at Atlético or in a move to another La Liga club, rather than returning to England - with Barcelona reportedly the Spanish side most interested in his services.

Focus on European glory

While transfer talk dominated the headlines, Simeone moved to refocus his squad on the pursuit of the Champions League trophy.

Having reached the finals in 2014 and 2016, the Argentine coach is eager to finally secure the title that has narrowly eluded him.

However, he warned that past heartbreaks do not entitle the club to future success.

"Nobody owes us anything; we have to work hard and hope Lady Luck is on our side," he added.

"There's no pressure, there's responsibility. The excitement of being close to a huge goal, one that the club has never achieved. We have to prepare to play; in the end, the players decide based on their experience, personality, and work ethic. We want to play the game we envision and take it to a place where we can hurt them.

"It's extraordinary to play another semifinal. After nine years, the fourth time in 14. It's wonderful. Incredible. That faith, that enthusiasm, that contagious energy from the fans is wonderful. We're facing a tough opponent who are good at set pieces, and we're going there with all our hopes."

Final preparations at the Metropolitano

Alvarez is expected to feature in the clash despite sitting out Atletico's last two domestic games with a minor injury. His presence will be vital for Simeone's attacking plan against an Arsenal defense that has been consistently solid in England this term.