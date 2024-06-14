Bundesliga
Defender Mats Hummels leaving Borussia Dortmund after 13 seasons
Defender Mats Hummels leaving Borussia Dortmund after 13 seasons

Published Jun. 14, 2024 4:34 p.m. ET

Veteran defender Mats Hummels is leaving Borussia Dortmund after spending a total of 13 seasons at the German club.

Dortmund announced the departure of the 35-year-old center back on Friday, a day after coach Edin Terzić resigned from his post.

Hummels and Terzić helped Dortmund reach the final of the Champions League this season, where it lost to Real Madrid.

Hummels played for Dortmund in two stints, from 2008-2016 and then again from 2019 after a spell in-between with Bayern Munich. He helped Dortmund win the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012 and the German Cup in 2012 and 2021.

"Borussia Dortmund fans, my time at the Black and Yellows has come to an end after 13 years in total," Hummels told the club website. "It was a huge honor and a joy for me to play for BVB for such a long time."

Hummels’s contract expired this summer. The World Cup winner for Germany in 2014 gave no indication of his next career move.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

