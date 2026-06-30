Declan Rice: England Has Never Had 'A Better Crop Of Penalty Takers' Than This World Cup

Seven points from three matches. First place in the group. Business handled.

But for England, the World Cup doesn't truly begin until the knockout rounds. Armed with talent, confidence and expectations that stretch all the way to the final, the group believe this tournament can become something special.

Arsenal star and England midfielder Declan Rice sat down with The Standard’s football reporter Dom Smith for an interview and told him that he believes this England World Cup roster has the strongest penalty takers the program has ever put together.

"I look at this group now. I don't think there's a better crop of penalty takers that England have probably ever had," Rice said. "I look at Harry [Kane], I look at Ivan [Toney], I look at Marcus [Rashford], look at Anthony Gordon, [Bukayo] Saka, I can take one, Jude [Bellingham can]."

Rice hasn't shied away from expressing his confidence in this England squad throughout the tournament.

It's not just the talent surrounding him that fuels that belief. If the Three Lions find themselves in a penalty shootout at any point during the World Cup, Rice is confident they will be ready for that moment as well.

Not only are they prepared, but the Three Lions have no shortage of players willing and able to step up when the pressure is at its highest.

"We have real strong takers and I feel like as the tournament goes on, you obviously hear the stat about you have to win a penalty shootout to get to a final or to win the tournament, and you know that might come along the way," Rice said. "So we're going to be fully prepared for that.

England's confidence from the spot is backed by experience and proven goalscorers throughout the roster. From established veterans to young stars, Rice believes there are plenty of players capable of delivering in a shootout.

When it comes to responsibility from the spot, Rice says there is no doubt about who leads the way.

"I can't go up to Kane and tell him about pens, because he is the best penalty taker," Rice said. "Everyone's mentality, we don’t have to say anything, it’s just relentless. Let’s hope the keepers can save a few."