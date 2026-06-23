FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Czechia vs. Mexico
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Czechia vs. Mexico: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 24, 2026 8:22 a.m. ET

Czechia and Mexico meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium.

Czechia lost to South Korea 1-2 in their opener and drew 1-1 with South Africa in their second match, with Ladislav Krejci and Michal Sadilek each scoring once in the tournament so far. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in their opener and South Korea 1-0 in their second match, keeping clean sheets in both matches, with Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, and Luis Romo each scoring once across the two matches.

Group A Scenarios

Mexico has already won Group A and will face a third-place team in the Round of 32, making this a final tune-up before the knockouts. Czechia can clinch second place with a win and a South Korea loss, though multiple third-place scenarios remain alive for both Czechia and South Africa depending on how both games finish.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Czechia vs. Mexico

Group Standings

Czechia vs. Mexico Odds

Learn more about Czechia vs. Mexico and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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