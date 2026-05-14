Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal’s Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Level Hasn't Dropped At Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Level Hasn't Dropped At Al-Nassr

Published May. 14, 2026 8:31 p.m. ET

Roberto Martinez has dismissed any suggestion that Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League has diminished his effectiveness on the international stage.

Following a scouting mission to Riyadh, the Portugal head coach expressed his admiration for the veteran striker’s enduring hunger and physical condition as he prepares for another World Cup.

Scouting mission in Riyadh

Martinez traveled to Saudi Arabia to witness the 1-1 draw between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at the King Saud University Stadium on Tuesday, May 12. 

The 52-year-old coach used the trip to evaluate the performances of Ruben Neves, João Félix, and specifically national team captain Ronaldo. 

Despite being 41 years old, Ronaldo has enjoyed a prolific season, netting 26 goals and providing three assists to help put Al-Nassr at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Enduring hunger praised

Speaking to the German Press Agency (DPA), Portugal coach Martinez insisted that the former Manchester United star remains a vital asset for the national side. 

"Cristiano continues to have a great desire to win and I see no sign that his level has dropped since he came to Saudi Arabia. He is playing exceptionally well and has proven his importance to the Portuguese national team," he said. "His passion continues, even after all the successes and achievements he has reached, and having that hunger is quite remarkable."

Responsibility reminder

While acknowledging Ronaldo’s legendary status, Martinez emphasized that the forward must still meet the high standards expected of every squad member. 

"However, achievements alone are not enough to guarantee a place in the national team. It is also necessary to contribute to the team's success," Martinez noted. "Although he is the captain and has achieved unprecedented success that demonstrates his exceptional talent, he has the same responsibilities as any other player on the national team."

Final squad selection

The focus now shifts to Tuesday, May 19, when Martinez will officially announce his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. 

Should he be selected, Ronaldo will embark on a historic sixth World Cup finals appearance since his tournament debut back in 2006. Portugal are set to begin their North American campaign on June 17 against DR Congo in Houston, marking the start of a challenging Group K that also features Uzbekistan and Colombia.

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