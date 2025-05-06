Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo's son named to Portugal's U-15 squad Updated May. 6, 2025 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to Portugal’s under-15 squad for the first time ahead of an upcoming tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, 14, will be part of Portugal’s 22-player squad that will participate at the Vlatko Markovic international tournament in Croatia, held from May 13-18. Other teams include England, Greece, and Japan.

The eldest Ronaldo posted an image of the two on Instagram, adding "Proud of you, son!"

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior is part of the youth academy at Al-Nassr, the club in Saudi Arabia where his father has played at since 2023. He previously played at the Manchester United and Juventus academies, also two of his father’s former clubs.



The elder Ronaldo, 40, remains in the mix to make a sixth World Cup appearance if Portugal qualifies for the 2026 World Cup. He is the men's all-time leading scorer in international football with 136 goals and holds the world record for most international appearances at 219.

The five-time Balon d’Or winner has previously expressed interest in playing with his son.

