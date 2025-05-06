Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's son named to Portugal's U-15 squad
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's son named to Portugal's U-15 squad

Updated May. 6, 2025 7:03 p.m. ET

The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to Portugal’s under-15 squad for the first time ahead of an upcoming tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, 14, will be part of Portugal’s 22-player squad that will participate at the Vlatko Markovic international tournament in Croatia, held from May 13-18. Other teams include England, Greece, and Japan.

The eldest Ronaldo posted an image of the two on Instagram, adding "Proud of you, son!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior is part of the youth academy at Al-Nassr, the club in Saudi Arabia where his father has played at since 2023. He previously played at the Manchester United and Juventus academies, also two of his father’s former clubs. 

The elder Ronaldo, 40, remains in the mix to make a sixth World Cup appearance if Portugal qualifies for the 2026 World Cup. He is the men's all-time leading scorer in international football with 136 goals and holds the world record for most international appearances at 219. 

The five-time Balon d’Or winner has previously expressed interest in playing with his son.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
FIFA Men's World Cup
share
Cristiano Ronaldo
Get more from Cristiano Ronaldo Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes