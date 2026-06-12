Cristiano Ronaldo Shrugs Off World Cup Fitness Doubts: 'Have You Not Seen Me Play?'

Cristiano Ronaldo has won just about everything soccer has to offer, but he has always treated his body like his most important trophy. That hasn’t changed with the Portugal captain now entering his sixth FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, 41, reaffirmed that on Friday afternoon when he was asked by Chided reporters about his fitness for this year’s World Cup. He brushed off any doubts about his physical condition, pointing to his recent performances in his warm-up wins against Chile and Nigeria as evidence.

"Physically? I'm fine," Ronaldo said. "Have you not seen my matches?"

Even as Ronaldo plays into his early 40s, his production has not slowed. During the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season with Al-Nassr, he recorded 28 goals and two assists on 161 shots across 30 matches.

Ronaldo now looks to carry that success and momentum to Portugal into the World Cup, as he shifts his focus to the Tournament. Speaking to reporters, he also said he’s been satisfied with the team’s preparation heading into the tournament.

"It has been good but tiring because we've worked hard," Ronaldo said."We've had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount — that's when we'll see the true champions."

For Ronaldo, the focus now shifts from preparation to performance.

Even at 41, he remains as important as ever to Portugal's championship ambitions. As the team looks to build on a strong buildup, this tournament represents their captain's final chance to capture his first World Cup.