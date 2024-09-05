Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 900th career goal in Portugal's Nations League match
Updated Sep. 5, 2024 6:49 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal in Portugal's Nations League match against Serbia on Thursday.

The star forward found the net in the 34th minute at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon.

It was the 131st goal of his international career.

The goal put Portugal up 2-0. Serbia later made it 2-1.

He is the first man to reach the 900-goal milestone in official matches for club and country.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Portugal
