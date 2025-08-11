Cristiano Ronaldo Proposes To Longtime Partner Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo
Published Aug. 11, 2025 3:01 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting married.

The global soccer superstar and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez are now engaged. Rodríguez announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday, which included a picture of her flashy new diamond ring.

"Yes I do. In this life and all my lives." Rodríguez wrote.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017. They met while Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in 2016.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have two kids together: Alana Martina, born in 2017, and Bella Esmeralda, born in 2022. In total, Ronaldo, 40, has five children. His oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is 15 years old and currently plays for Al-Nassr's youth academy.

Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr in June. He will be 42 years old when the contract expires.

Ronaldo is expected to star for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

