Portugal's World Cup Squad Will Wear Wristbands Honoring Diogo Jota

Portugal's stars are honoring their late teammate as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup quest in North America. Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Seleçao squad were spotted wearing special commemorative wristbands during training in Miami as an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota.

A touching gesture for Jota

The Portugal national team has introduced a poignant way to remember former Liverpool and Selecao forward Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident last year. The squad will wear commemorative wristbands throughout their World Cup campaign, starting with their Group K opening fixture against DR Congo next week. The accessory was a personal gift from Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, following a meeting with the team before they departed for the tournament.

Midfielder Vitinha explained the significance of the bands, revealing they have been designed specifically to meet FIFA's on-pitch regulations. "Basically, the story of the wristband is, when we went to meet with the Prime Minister, he offered us this wristband," the Paris Saint-Germain star told reporters.

"They made sure that it was a wristband that we could wear on the pitch. It has all the specifics for us to be able to enter the pitch with it, with the name of all the players plus the special name of Diogo Jota.

"He let us choose if we wanted to use it or not, how (we use it), during the day or during the match. We received it with a lot of affection and we chose to use it."

Martinez finds inspiration in tragedy

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has been vocal about the impact Jota’s legacy has had on the group's mental preparation for the tournament. Jota, who earned 49 caps and scored 14 goals for his country, was a vital part of the dressing room culture. Martinez believes the memory of the former forward will provide the energy needed to navigate the difficult moments inherent in a World Cup campaign.

"Diogo is our light," Martinez told The Athletic. "Diogo is our reference of wanting to do or needing to do what his dream was, which was winning titles for Portugal, like he did winning the Nations League. He was a big part of what we built in the dressing room.

"He wanted to win the World Cup so it becomes a bit of a responsibility, an example, because Diogo was the pure example of believing in whatever could be possible, always with that tenacity, always finding the answer in the right moment in the difficult moment in the game."

Vitinha plays down 'favorites' tag in Miami

Despite the emotional weight carrying them forward, the squad remains focused on the tactical challenges ahead in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Vitinha, coming off the back of consecutive Champions League titles at club level, was quick to temper expectations regarding Portugal's status as tournament frontrunners. He insisted that the team must maintain a humble approach if they are to improve on their quarter-final finish in Qatar four years ago.

"I wouldn't say we're the favourites, we have great quality and capacity to advance far in the tournament," Vitinha added. "We know the right path is to be humble and play the right game. We have the talent, all we need is the technical and tactical aspects." The squad has been training in Miami to acclimatise to the North American conditions before their first match on Wednesday.

Logistical hurdles and World Cup dreams

The three-country format of the 2026 World Cup presents unique difficulties, particularly regarding the vast travel distances and varying climates between venues. Vitinha acknowledged that while the weather will be a factor, it is a challenge that every participating nation must face. He stressed that Portugal would offer "no excuses" regardless of whether they are playing in the heat of Mexico or the differing temperatures across the US and Canada.

"The weather will affect how we play, but that is for everybody, not just for us," the midfielder noted. "With varying temperatures in the US, Mexico, and Canada, it is very difficult. But it is the World Cup and there are no excuses, no conditions that can keep us from giving everything for the national team.

"I've always dreamed of this and achieved many great things. I want to achieve winning this title as well."