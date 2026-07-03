FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Never Felt' Fear Taking Penalty In Portugal's Win vs. Croatia
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Never Felt' Fear Taking Penalty In Portugal's Win vs. Croatia

Updated Jul. 3, 2026 12:29 a.m. ET

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo will get another match in a Portugal uniform, thanks to a penalty he scored, a stoppage-time header by Gonçalo Ramos, and a VAR ruling the Croatia team still doesn’t understand.

Ramos headed in the winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round of 32 match on Thursday night.

The game featured a matchup of 40-somethings — Ronaldo, in his sixth World Cup, and Croatia’s Luka Modrić, making his fifth bid for a tournament title.

Ronaldo tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick that gave the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup before being subbed out in the 81st minute.

"I never felt any of that [fear]," he said. "Yes, nervous. But as always, you have to be very positive for things to go well."

Still, it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory and a berth in the round of 16.

"I love that type of moment, I love that type of games," he said. "I want to play every game like that."

Portugal moves on to face Spain on Monday.

"First half we dominated the game. In second half after the goal we get a little bit panic, but this is football," Ronaldo said. "After the penalty, I think it was a little bit better for us. We created a few chances and I think at the end of the day we deserved to win the match."

Things got weird after Ramos scored. With Portugal and its fans still enthralled with his goal, Croatia thought it had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments. But after a 2 1/2-minute delay, Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans threw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.

Croatia midfielder Petar Sucic said, "the referee said he didn’t see [anyone] touch the ball, he said that he had a sensor in that ball," that caused the offside ruling. "For me, it’s a regular goal."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said it was, indeed, the chip in the ball that triggered the decision.

"I need to tell them [Croatia fans] the message is very clear: The balls now have a chip, and it’s very clear that’s why the VAR intervened," he said. "It’s not a subjective opinion."

Croatia opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perišić scored off a cross from Josip Sanisic.

Ronaldo, booed loudly by Croatia fans every time he touched the ball, got his chance from the spot after Nikola Vlasic was called for a holding foul inside the box. Portugal’s megastar hitched his step and converted down the middle as the goalkeeper went to his right.

Thursday marked Portugal's second win in the knockout stage at the World Cup since its fourth-place finish in 2006. Ronaldo also set a pair of records on Thursday, becoming the oldest goalscorer and player in a knockout stage match ever at a World Cup. 

Ronaldo's goal on Thursday was his 146th at the international level, extending his record among men's players. It was also his 11th career World Cup goal, moving into a tie for the ninth-most all-time with Jürgen Klinsmann and Sándor Kocsis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Portugal vs. Croatia Watch Portugal vs. CroatiaWatch Spain vs. Austria Watch Spain vs. AustriaWatch Switzerland vs. Algeria Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes