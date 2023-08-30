Cincinnati becomes first team to clinch MLS playoff spot behind Brandon Vazquez goal
Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez scored five minutes apart in the second half and Cincinnati became the first team to clinch an MLS playoff spot after a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.
Cincinnati (17-3-6) secured a playoff spot nearly two months before Decision Day on Oct. 21. The club has 57 points with eight games remaining — in a chase for New England's single-season points record of 73 set in 2021.
Atlanta (11-8-8) had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Acosta scored his 13th goal of the season in the 75th minute to tie it at 1-all. Acosta split two defenders to find Junior Moreno's head and then one-timed a give-and-go sequence into the back of the net. Acosta has scored more goals (seven) than any other player against Atlanta, but just two have come while playing for Cincinnati.
Vazquez redirected Álvaro Barreal's cross in the 80th minute.
Atlanta midfielder Edwin Mosquera scored his first MLS goal in the 10th by volleying home a deflected cross at the penalty spot.
Cincinnati returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. Atlanta travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
-
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
Messi converts PK, assists on 2 goals, leading Miami past MLS-best Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi
2023 Leagues Cup odds: Bettors big on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Nashville
-
MLS Cup odds: Messi, Inter Miami jumping up oddsboard, title futures
Canada men's coach John Herdman quits for Toronto FC assistant job
Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi joining MLS: 'Saudi League is better'
-
Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
-
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
Messi converts PK, assists on 2 goals, leading Miami past MLS-best Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi
2023 Leagues Cup odds: Bettors big on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Nashville
-
MLS Cup odds: Messi, Inter Miami jumping up oddsboard, title futures
Canada men's coach John Herdman quits for Toronto FC assistant job
Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi joining MLS: 'Saudi League is better'