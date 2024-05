Serie A Christian Pulisic scores twice as AC Milan ends winless run vs. Cagliari Published May. 11, 2024 6:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States standout Christian Pulisic scored twice as AC Milan beat Cagliari, 5-1, in Serie A on Saturday, although he had a very different name on the back of his jersey.

In an initiative proposed by Milan — and followed by five other Serie A clubs — the players wore jerseys featuring maternal surnames. Pulisic had ‘Harlow.’

Second-placed Milan remained seven points above Bologna, which moved into third after winning at Napoli, 2-0, and eight points above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri's match against already-relegated Salernitana on Sunday.

Cagliari remained three points above the drop zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milan was looking to snap a six-match winless run, and broke the deadlock 10 minutes from time when the ball bounced around the area to an unmarked Ismael Bennacer, who volleyed his team into the lead.

Leao hit the crossbar in the second half before setting up Pulisic in the 59th minute to double Milan’s lead.

Nahitan Nández pulled one back for Cagliari four minutes later but Milan restored its two-goal advantage in the 74th with a 30-yard rocket from Tijani Reijnders.

Cagliari came incredibly close to reducing the deficit again 10 minutes from time when Gaetano Oristanio’s in-swinging corner came off the right post and back out to Eldor Shomurodov, who then hit the crossbar.

Milan scored twice more through Leao and Pulisic, whose finish was not cleared off the line in time by Yerry Mina.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Serie A United States

share