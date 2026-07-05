Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 27
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.
How will Argentina bounce back after that exhausting Round of 32 win over Cape Verde?
We'll find out Tuesday.
Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 27.
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World Cup Best Bets — Tuesday, July 7
Argentina vs. Egypt
I can’t see a world where Argentina does not win this in 90 minutes. Sure, it has to quickly bounce back from an emotional win in the heat and humidity against a magical Cape Verde team, but Egypt defensively is a mess. Expect Argentina to score early and get one from the spot to seal the deal.
Switzerland vs. Colombia
I think Switzerland has a chance to advance here. Every Colombia game has been tight, including the Uzbekistan match, in which it fell behind and then scored very late to win by two. Switzerland totally outplayed Qatar in the opener but allowed a late goal to tie. Since then, the Swiss have scored eight goals in three matches, getting contributions from all of their key players, including Johan Manzambi, who has been the best young player in the tourney. Not the worst idea to maybe take a piece of Switzerland to advance either.
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