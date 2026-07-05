FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 27
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 27

Updated Jul. 6, 2026 10:59 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

How will Argentina bounce back after that exhausting Round of 32 win over Cape Verde?

We'll find out Tuesday.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 27.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

World Cup Best Bets — Tuesday, July 7

Argentina vs. Egypt

I can’t see a world where Argentina does not win this in 90 minutes. Sure, it has to quickly bounce back from an emotional win in the heat and humidity against a magical Cape Verde team, but Egypt defensively is a mess. Expect Argentina to score early and get one from the spot to seal the deal.

Fallica's Picks: Argentina Egypt ARG to Win on 3-Way (-280), ARG 1st Half on 3-Way (-115), ARG to Score on a Penalty (+390)

 

Switzerland vs. Colombia

I think Switzerland has a chance to advance here. Every Colombia game has been tight, including the Uzbekistan match, in which it fell behind and then scored very late to win by two. Switzerland totally outplayed Qatar in the opener but allowed a late goal to tie. Since then, the Swiss have scored eight goals in three matches, getting contributions from all of their key players, including Johan Manzambi, who has been the best young player in the tourney. Not the worst idea to maybe take a piece of Switzerland to advance either.

Fallica's Picks: Colombia Switzerland SUI Double Chance (-160), SUI 1st Half on 3-Way (+320), Johan Manzambi at Least 1 Goal/Assist (+245)

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Argentina vs. Egypt Watch Argentina vs. EgyptWatch Switzerland vs. Colombia Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes