Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 24

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The Round of 16 kicks off this weekend, meaning it's really crunch time at the 2026 World Cup.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 24, featuring the first two Round of 16 games.

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World Cup Best Bets — Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco

I know Morocco had a few days off since beating the Dutch on penalties, but that was a brutally intense match and one which might require a bit more time than normal to recover. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see this one go to halftime tied up and Morocco to get a winner in the second half. Seeing Morocco only -265 To Advance makes me think one of two things: Either the oddsmakers are way off on their opinion of Morocco, or, Canada is super live here.

Fallica's Picks: 1st Half Draw (+110), Achraf Hakimi Over 2.5 Shots (+110)

Paraguay vs. France

Welcome to square central — I know. Paraguay moving through against Germany said more to me about Germany than it did Paraguay. France is on an entirely different level and could have had six against Sweden. I get the sense Les Bleus will come out and take control early, not allowing Paraguay the opportunity that Germany gave it. The French roll.