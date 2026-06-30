Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 21

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

When it comes to the World Cup, heartbreak comes with the territory.

Such was the case on Tuesday for the Ivory Coast, as Norway got a late goal and a narrow victory.

Here's what I'm eyeing for Match Day 21.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

World Cup Best Bets — Wednesday, July 1

England vs. DR Congo

"The Bear" likes England to get past DR Congo in clean fashion (Getty Images).

I don’t think DR Congo is going to score, but it's hard to lay -200 on that. England to win to nil is a little better at -150, but I’m also not sure England pours in goals here. I’ll go exact score with these two options and try and create a little plus-money alternative. But if you’re comfortable laying -150, then that’s a pretty good alternative.

Fallica's Picks: England to Win 1-0 (+450), England to Win 2-0 (+400)

Belgium vs. Senegal

Can Belgium get past a scrappy Senegal team (Getty Images)?

I really don’t know what to do with this match. There’s a part of me that wants to play Senegal to advance, but there’s also a part of me that thinks Belgium found a little something in the second half of its match against a far inferior New Zealand. Senegal will certainly offer a much stiffer test. But at the same time, Senegal didn’t really look great until the final group-stage match, when it got the must-have 5-0 win over Iraq. Belgium also has a keeper in Thibault Courtois who can single-handedly steal a match. I’m not going to get too invested here, but will land on Belgium to win in 90.

Fallica's Pick: Belgium to Win on Three-Way (+125)

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The United States should advance, but that price is a hefty one to lay. Bosnia will offer some challenges, though, as that squad has great height, structure and will be tough on set piece opportunities. But Bosnia is also lacking pace and that's an area the U.S. can exploit. This has potential to be a very ugly match, which would kind of favor Bosnia, but I still am not sure that side is capable of scoring. Italy probably would have said the same thing. In the end, the U.S. should get through, but I don’t think it will be comfortable.