FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 21
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 21

Published Jun. 30, 2026 6:07 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

When it comes to the World Cup, heartbreak comes with the territory.

Such was the case on Tuesday for the Ivory Coast, as Norway got a late goal and a narrow victory. 

Here's what I'm eyeing for Match Day 21.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

World Cup Best Bets — Wednesday, July 1

England vs. DR Congo

"The Bear" likes England to get past DR Congo in clean fashion (Getty Images).

I don’t think DR Congo is going to score, but it's hard to lay -200 on that. England to win to nil is a little better at -150, but I’m also not sure England pours in goals here. I’ll go exact score with these two options and try and create a little plus-money alternative. But if you’re comfortable laying -150, then that’s a pretty good alternative. 

Fallica's Picks: DR Congo England England to Win 1-0 (+450), England to Win 2-0 (+400)

 

Belgium vs. Senegal 

Can Belgium get past a scrappy Senegal team (Getty Images)?

I really don’t know what to do with this match. There’s a part of me that wants to play Senegal to advance, but there’s also a part of me that thinks Belgium found a little something in the second half of its match against a far inferior New Zealand. Senegal will certainly offer a much stiffer test. But at the same time, Senegal didn’t really look great until the final group-stage match, when it got the must-have 5-0 win over Iraq. Belgium also has a keeper in Thibault Courtois who can single-handedly steal a match. I’m not going to get too invested here, but will land on Belgium to win in 90. 

Fallica's Pick: Senegal Belgium Belgium to Win on Three-Way (+125)

 

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 

The United States should advance, but that price is a hefty one to lay. Bosnia will offer some challenges, though, as that squad has great height, structure and will be tough on set piece opportunities. But Bosnia is also lacking pace and that's an area the U.S. can exploit. This has potential to be a very ugly match, which would kind of favor Bosnia, but I still am not sure that side is capable of scoring. Italy probably would have said the same thing. In the end, the U.S. should get through, but I don’t think it will be comfortable. 

Fallica's Pick: United States Bosnia and Herzegovina Both Teams to Score — No (-130)

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Paraguay Knocks Germany Out Of 2026 World Cup After Penalty Shootout

Paraguay Knocks Germany Out Of 2026 World Cup After Penalty Shootout

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ivory Coast vs. Norway Watch Ivory Coast vs. NorwayWatch France vs. Sweden Watch France vs. SwedenWatch Mexico vs. Ecuador Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes