FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 12
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 12

Updated Jun. 21, 2026 12:41 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The last time Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland took the pitch on the same day during this World Cup, they scored a combined seven goals. 

Will the superstar trio do it again?

Here is what I’m eyeing ahead of Match Day 12.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Monday, June 22

Argentina vs. Austria

Lionel Messi was dominant in Argentina's World Cup opener (Getty Images).

The Austria scoreline vs. Jordan looked convincing at 3-1, but included in that is an own goal and a 90+12 penalty. It will have to be much better against Argentina’s defense to generate chances. Lionel Messi had his magical hat trick vs. Algeria, but Argentina really didn't do much on offense either. For the xG crowd, Argentina had just 1.3 xG for the match, which tells how insanely good Messi’s goals were. This match should be a grind.

Fallica's Picks: Argentina Austria Both Teams to Score — No (-120), 1st Half Draw (+135)

France vs. Iraq

France was very quiet for the first 45 minutes vs. Senegal; then a tactical tweak moving Michael Olise to the middle made all the difference. Iraq couldn’t defend against Norway, allowing 11 shots from inside the penalty area, and I would expect a similar, if not worse, struggle here.

Fallica's Picks: France Iraq France -2.5 (-130), France 1st Half Team Total Over 1.5 (+115)

 

Norway vs. Senegal

Does a second brace await Erling Haaland against Senegal (Getty Images)?

Norway looked great in attack vs. an overmatched Iraq side, but Senegal will offer a stiffer test, even as one of the older teams in the competition. Reports of disputes between the players, staff and the confederation, along with accommodation issues have me a little concerned, but that could also result in motivating the Lions of Teranga to show everyone that they still have immense pride in playing for themselves and their fans. I’m not going to go too crazy here.

Fallica's Pick: Norway Senegal Both Teams to Score — Yes (-135)

Jordan vs. Algeria

Both lost their openers by multiple goals, so each needs all three points here to boost their chances of being one of the third-place teams to advance. The duo combined for 0.8 xG in their openers, so I’m not sure if we’re gonna see much in the way of excitement here, even with both teams needing a win. I really don't know what to do here, but I believe Algeria is better.

Fallica's Pick: Jordan Algeria Algeria Win to Nil (+140)

 
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