Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 10

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The USA appears to be for real, having outscored its first two group opponents 6-1.



Who saw that coming?



Moving forward, here is what I’m eyeing ahead of Match Day 10.

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World Cup Best Bets — Saturday, June 20

The Netherlands vs. Sweden

An injury to Alexander Isak could prove costly for Sweden (Getty Images).

The Dutch twice took a lead on Japan but couldn’t hold it either time, while Sweden beat a poor Tunisia side in the opener. There might be a little bit of overrating Sweden as a result — we’ll see. Alexander Isak is also reportedly nicked up already, which could complicate things. The Netherlands is so hard to beat in 90 minutes, as has been out there this week. It should have opportunities against Sweden, and I’ll look for plenty of corner chances against a team which wasn’t under much pressure in the opener.

Fallica's Pick: Netherlands Over 5.5 Corners (-145)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

I love this Ivory Coast side. It sent out an odd starting XI against Ecuador, but the subs certainly had an impact, and they really grew into the match, ultimately resulting in a winner. The electric Yan Diomande has been the talk of the transfer market, and he will give Germany problems. The fact Germany put seven on the board against Curaçao has made it a little overvalued here. One other thing to consider, and maybe I'm putting too much into this: Winning this group means a highly likely Round of 16 match with France. Does Germany really want that? Would it be the worst thing for it to draw here? I think the Ivory Coast doesn't care one bit and would savor the underdog role, but I’d imagine the Germans would want to avoid France as long as possible.

Fallica's Pick: Ivory Coast Win or Draw (+145)

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Ecuador is in need of all three points here after dropping one to Ivory Coast on a late goal, and having Germany on the horizon. Ecuador will not put seven on the board as Germany did against Curaçao, but this should be as little of a sweat as possible against an overmatched side.

Fallica's Pick: Ecuador Win to Nil (-215)

Tunisia vs. Japan

Tunisia was so poor in the opener that it sacked its manager. Enter the well-traveled Herve Denard. Japan was awesome in the opener and if it can bring the same level here, goals will surely follow against one of the weaker sides.