Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 8

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The superstars were super on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, Erling Haaland did the same, and Lionel Messi topped them both with his first World Cup hat trick.

Welcome to the World Cup.

Moving forward, here's what I'm eyeing for Match Day 8.

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World Cup Best Bets — Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs. South Africa

South Africa was very poor in the opener against Mexico, while Czechia had a lead over South Korea, then oddly subbed off its best scorer, Patrick Schick, and its most creative player, Pavel Sulc. Of course, it resulted in South Korea scoring twice and a 2-1 defeat. Loser is eliminated here, and I do expect Czechia to win. It at least offered something in the opener. I’ll bet that Sulc is involved in a goal.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Look for Dan Ndoye to put pressure on Bosnia in this one (Getty Images).

The Swiss did everything but finish — literally and figuratively — against Qatar. If they continue to get a high number of the high-quality shots they did in the opener, eventually they’ll get some good fortune. Bosnia was pretty meh in the opener and managed a point against Canada, but looked very vulnerable when Canada brought on Cyle Larin. Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye and Switzerland will ask a lot of questions.

Fallica's Picks: Switzerland Win to Nil (+120), Switzerland Over 14.5 Shots (-110)

Canada vs. Qatar

Can Cyle Larin provide enough boost for Canada to get its first-ever World Cup win (Getty Images)?

I’d expect Jesse Marsch to include Cyle Larin in the starting XI, as Canada was a completely different team once he came on. Qatar was extremely lucky to get a point vs. Switzerland, and if it isn't any better here, it will take a sound beating.

Fallica's Picks: Canada Win to Nil (-125), Canada Over 16.5 Shots (-125)

Mexico vs. South Korea

Both teams won their openers, and with a point, are certainly through with one more. I'm kind of apathetic here as to what to expect. Was Mexico’s performance amplified because South Africa is bad? I could see this 1-0 either way or even 0-0. I won't go crazy here.