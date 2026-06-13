FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 5 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 5 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

Published Jun. 14, 2026 4:31 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're powering through group play with some really incredible matches, including the Brazil-Morocco draw on Day 3.

Here's what I like as we look ahead to Match Day 5.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Monday, June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde

Rodri of Spain will try to lead his club to victory over Cape Verde (Getty Images).

Spain’s 30-game unbeaten run should not be threatened here by Cape Verde, but it does feel like this could be one of those "win the surest way" types of matches. Spain does have a couple of injuries to key players and the team certainly will not want to pick up any additional knocks. Look for Spain to control the ball, score two or three and walk out with all three points in a workmanlike performance. 

Fallica's Pick: Spain Cape Verde Under 3.5 Goals Scored (-120)

Belgium vs. Egypt 

Courtois Thibaut, goalkeeper of Belgium, will be a key part of the team's success (Getty Images).

I’m high on Belgium’s chances to make a deep run here, but this is a tricky opener against a team that can score (see Mohammed Salah and Omar Marmoush). Belgium’s defense has long been a concern, and despite the presence of Thibault Cortois in goal, I’d be surprised if Belgium kept a clean sheet. That being said, Belgium has plenty of firepower of its own. Both teams to score is the play and at the time I’m writing this, I do not see a penalty prop up. But Yes on "will there be a penalty?" is worth a shout, given the likelihood of some sloppy defending at some point. 

Fallica's Pick: Belgium Egypt Both Teams to Score — Yes (-105)

 

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Captain Salem Al-Dawsari stars for Saudi Arabia (Getty Images).

Uruguay allowed just two 12 goals in 18 qualifiers. With its strong centerbacks and midfield, expect the team's matches to be rock fights. For the first time in a while, though, there’s no Edinson Cavani or Luis Suárez on the squad. Where will goals come from? Saudi Arabia will be hard-pressed to score, but it might take a while for La Celeste to find a goal as well. Looking for a draw at halftime and little stressful situations for the Uruguay back line, resulting in few Saudi corners. 

Fallica's Picks: Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1st Half Draw (+135), Saudi Arabia Under 3.5 Corners (-130)

 

Iran vs. New Zealand 

New Zealand's Michael Boxall could help lead his team to a low-scoring win over Iran (Getty Images).

We know we’re going to get a very emotional and inspired effort from Iran. But will it be good enough to win? I don’t expect much in the way of offense in this game, so I’ll take a shot at some nice plus-money on under 1.5 total goals, as 1-0 is a very realistic scoreline. 

Fallica's Pick: Iran New Zealand Under 1.5 Goals Scored (+175)

 
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