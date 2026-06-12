Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 4 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The United States powered past Paraguay in front of an electric Los Angeles Stadium home crowd on Friday night, and Brazil will make its debut on Saturday.

We're really in the thick of the excitement now.

Well, let's bet on it.

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World Cup Best Bets — Sunday, June 14

Germany vs. Curaçao

Germany's Nick Woltemade will look to lead his country to victory on Sunday (Getty Images).

Germany has not made it out of the group stage in the last two World Cups but should have little trouble here as a massive favorite in this match. Betting matches like this can be tough, as we know Germany will win. It's just a question of how many goals the team scores and if it gets lazy defensively late and allows something easy when the score is 4-0 or so. I’ll shoot for a few things here, so follow along. I'll wager on Nick Woltemade anytime goal, Nico Schlotterbeck anytime goal and Over 7.5 corners for Germany. It looks like Julian Nagelsmann has finally found the correct role for Woltemade and Schlotterbeck is always a danger in the air on set pieces. Germany should have all the ball and, with constant pressure on Curaçao, should accumulate a ton of corners.

The Netherlands vs. Japan

Denzel Dumfries and the Netherlands will rely on the success of their defense in the group stage (Getty Images).

The Netherlands' defense is the strength of its team, with players like Virgil van Djik, Denzel Dumfries and others. However, it can have trouble scoring at times and that might be the case here against a feisty Japanese side that isn’t afraid to be the aggressor and will keep pressure on the Netherlands. I give Japan a good chance at getting at least a draw out of this.

Fallica's Picks: Under 2.5 Goals Scored (-112), Japan or Draw (-125)

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

The Ivory Coast team could be the dark horse of the group stage (Getty Images).

I’m so intrigued by this matchup. I think the Ivory Coast has real dark-horse potential after running through qualifying without allowing a goal. It has a great combo of youth up front and experience in midfield and defense. Can the team generate scoring chances against an Ecuador side that finished second behind Argentina in qualifying and conceded just five goals? But it also offers next to nothing in the attack. This one has rock fight written all over it. Expect a low-scoring game — likely 0-0 half — and then one of the Ivory Coast’s young attackers like Guessand, Diamonde or Diallo will have a chance to give the Elephants all three points in the second half.

Fallica's Picks: 1st Half Under 0.5 Goals Scored (+132), CIV or Draw (-180)

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Alexander Isak hopes to lead Sweden to a win over Tunisia (Getty Images).

People know the names Alexander Isak and Victor Gyorkeres from watching the English Premier League, but I’m not sure the duo has its way here. Tunisia is a buttoned-up defensive machine. It didn't allow a goal in qualifying and will be quite content to absorb pressure and keep everyone behind the ball. I’ll take a rare stab at the nil-nil.