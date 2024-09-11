Argentina
Chelsea, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez gets 6-month driving ban in UK
Argentina

Chelsea, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez gets 6-month driving ban in UK

Published Sep. 11, 2024 3:47 p.m. ET

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been banned from driving for six months because of motoring offenses in Wales.

The 23-year-old Fernandez did not appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday. He had been found guilty earlier this year on two charges of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne.

A driver of the car allegedly ran a red light in the town of Llanelli in November and was caught speeding in Swansea last December.

It was not proven that Fernandez was the driver of the vehicle.

Fernandez, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the vehicle's registered owner but did not respond to police requests for information.

He also was ordered to pay 3,020 pounds ($4,000) in fines and costs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

