Champions League quarterfinals: Liverpool-Real Madrid, BVB-Man City best moments

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set, with Wednesday's action determining which giants of European soccer snagged the two remaining spots.

Staring at a 1-3 deficit after the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, Liverpool hosted Real Madrid at Anfield.

Despite a total of 15 attempts at goal, five of which were on target, the Reds couldn't break through in a 0-0 draw that sent Real Madrid to the semis 1-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Borussia Dortmund took on Manchester City, with the Premier League leaders sporting a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

City built on that lead with a 2-1 victory Wednesday, advancing to the semis 2-4 on aggregate.

After Tuesday's slate of games, Chelsea and Paris St. Germain are also through to the semis and will wait to take on Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

And the banter has already begun on one side of the bracket!

Here are the biggest moments from the day's UCL action:

Get your Phil

The pressure on Man City eased late in the second half, thanks to this absolute blistering shot from Phil Foden.

It appeared that Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz got a palm to the shot, but the shot had too much zip to be kept out.

Penalty drama!

There's no question that the ball hit Emre Can's arm here, but was it intentional from the Dortmund midfielder?

Well, referee Carlos del Cerro Grande immediately pointed to the spot for a penalty, and the Video Assistant Referee confirmed the decision.

Up stepped City winger Riyad Mahrez, who made no mistake with a powerful left-footed boot beyond the hands of Hitz.

Conceding the penalty was another tough blow for Can, who had a poor giveaway in the first leg that led to City's first goal of the tie.

Hey, Jude

What were you doing at age 17? If you're Jude Bellingham, you were scoring a crucial goal for Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Sure, it took a bit of luck for the ball to find the English youngster's feet after a blocked shot, but there's no denying the quality of that finish.

Coming up empty

Liverpool had plenty of look at Real Madrid's goal but struggled mightily to make the most of chances.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put this on a plate for Georginio Wijnaldum, but the shot went well over the face of goal.

Shaking it up

Kevin De Bruyne nearly tied things with a bit of opportunistic offense, pouncing on a loose first touch from Dortmund fullback Mateu Morey.

Unfortunately for the City captain, his strike slammed off the crossbar and denied his team a 2-3 aggregate advantage.

Spicy start

Winger Mohamed Salah came close to giving the Reds a dream start with this left-footed effort, but Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois denied the chance.

Liverpool needed to go for broke to rally back from a 3-1 loss in the first leg ⁠— and they knew it.

