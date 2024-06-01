UEFA Champions League
Champions League final: Real Madrid seals 15th European Cup after 2-0 win
UEFA Champions League

Champions League final: Real Madrid seals 15th European Cup after 2-0 win

Published Jun. 1, 2024 5:13 p.m. ET

Vinícius Júnior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Füllkrug hit the post.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

