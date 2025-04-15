UEFA Champions League Champions League: Barcelona survives, Aston Villa's epic comeback falls just short Published Apr. 15, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain came into Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second legs holding multi-goal leads over Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, respectively. Both were supposed to go quietly.

Dortmund and Villa went down swinging instead. After losing their openers away from home last week, the two underdogs both won in front of their own supporters on Tuesday — though it wasn't enough for either to stave off elimination in the two-game, total goals wins series.

Barça will face either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the semis, with PSG taking on the winner of Wednesday's other quarterfinal decider between Arsenal and defending champ Real Madrid.

Here are three quick takeaways from Tuesday's contests.

Aston Villa's epic comeback falls just short

Down 3-1 on aggregate after surrendering a last-minute goal in France, Unai Emery's players had their work cut out for them ahead of the rematch at Villa Park.

So when PSG jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Tuesday on goals by Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes before a half-hour had elapsed, the outcome was all but certain.

That was the case even after Villa pulled one back before halftime. Two more goals two minutes apart in the second half made for a thrilling finale. The hosts won 3-2 in the end, and they came excruciatingly close to sending the series to extra time:

Although Villa got no closer, they did themselves and their fans proud on Tuesday. They have all season. Emery has built something special in Birmingham, and there is no reason that his squad can't return to the world's most important club tournament again next year. Villa sits just a point out of the final spot with six Premier League games remaining. Bet against them at your peril.

Barcelona saved by big first leg

Barça's lead was an even more lopsided 4-0 following last week's rout in Catalonia. Dortmund had to be kicking themselves after that one, what with the Yellow Wall firmly behind them in the decider.

It was pretty much all BVB from the opening whistle, with Serhou Guirassy notching a hat-trick before all was said and done:

The visitors' lone tally came an own goal by Dortmund defender Ramy Bensebaini against the run of play. It still wasn't enough. The 3-1 win got the hosts to only within two of Hansi Flick's side, which comfortably advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

Two more can't-miss quarterfinals on Wednesday

Real Madrid faces almost as steep a hill to climb as did Dortmund, the team they defeated to win their record 15th European title last spring. Still, after Tuesday's results, a magical Real reversal seems a little bit more plausible.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Inter Milan welcomes Bayern Munich, which it leads 2-1 at the series' midway point. Still well within striking distance, in other words.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

