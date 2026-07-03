FIFA Men's World Cup
Cape Verde Comeback On? Vozinha Denies Lionel Messi To Force Extra Time
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cape Verde Comeback On? Vozinha Denies Lionel Messi To Force Extra Time

Updated Jul. 3, 2026 8:05 p.m. ET

Cape Verde is on the verge of completing the biggest comeback in men's FIFA World Cup history.

Cape Verde, the lowest-ranked team left in the World Cup and the third-smallest country to ever compete at the tournament, found an equalizer against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 59th minute of the Blue Sharks' World Cup round of 32 match at Miami Stadium on Friday.

Deroy Duarte brought Cape Verde level on a close-range shot that Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez couldn't get to. The goal was Duarte's first-ever for Cape Verde.

Argentina had the opportunity to take back the lead in the 63rd minute, but Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha denied a darting Messi from point-blank range.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper saved another big chance from Messi in the 72nd minute, this time from a free-kick just outside of the penalty box.

With Argentina desperate for a go-ahead goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, it was awarded another free kick from just outside the penalty box, setting Messi up for a cinematic finish in a situation he's delivered in before. Messi found the target, but Voninzha was there to block his shot again.

Vozinha recorded seven saves against Argentina in the 90 minutes of regulation time. He also recorded seven saves for Cape Verde against Spain in the group-stage to secure a scoreless draw against one of the tournament's title favorites.

Cape Verde entered the match with +1080 odds to advance. This is its first-ever time competing at the FIFA World Cup. If Cape Verde pulls off a miraculous win against Argentina, it will be the biggest upset in a World Cup knockout stage since FIFA rankings were invented, with 66 spots separating them.

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