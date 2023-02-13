FIFA Women's World Cup
Canadian women’s national team takes action over cuts ahead of World Cup
The Canadian women’s national team says it is outraged by cuts to the women’s program and won’t participate in team activities.

"The time is now, we are taking job action," the team posted to Twitter on Friday. The team was scheduled to play in the SheBelieves Cup starting next week in Orlando, Florida.

"We have been told, quite literally, that Canada Soccer cannot adequately fund the women’s national team, and they have waited to tell us this until now, when we are six months away from the World Cup," the women said in a statement.

Canada’s women won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and qualified last summer for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, starting on July 20.

Canada is scheduled to play its opening SheBelieves Cup match against the USWNT on Thursday (7 p.m. ET), with matches against Brazil and Japan to follow. An updated statement confirmed the team will play, though "in protest."
 

Team captain Christine Sinclair and teammate Janine Beckie had told Canadian television network TSN that players do not intend to participate in "any Canadian Soccer Association activities until this is resolved."

"It’s gotten to a point where, at least for me personally, until this is resolved, I can’t represent this federation," Sinclair said.

In their statement, the women said they’ve had to cut training camp days and full camp windows, and cut the number of players and staff invited into camps. They’ve been told there will be no home games scheduled before the World Cup.

Canada’s men’s team issued a statement of support for the women.

"The Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team players are, once again, deeply disappointed by the actions of Canada Soccer, and wholeheartedly support the Women’s National Team players’ statement made this afternoon about completely unsatisfactory preparation conditions for this summer’s World Cup," that letter said.

Canada’s players — both the men and women — are in the midst of talks with Canada Soccer for a new collective bargaining agreement. The women are seeking equal pay to the men.

"We want to get this resolved, for both of our National Teams, and for soccer in Canada," the federation said.

Reporting by Associated Press.

