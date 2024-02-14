Brazil's Matheus Cunha out with hamstring injury ahead of Copa America

English Premier League
Updated Feb. 14, 2024 1:50 p.m. ET

Brazil striker Matheus Cunha has sustained a "significant" hamstring injury, English club Wolverhampton said Wednesday, which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil didn't put a timeline for Cunha's return, but the severity of the injury potentially jeopardizes the striker's availability for the Copa America starting in June.

Cunha was part of the squads named by Brazil's previous coach, Fernando Diniz. Dorival Júnior was hired as the coach of the national team in January and has yet to select a squad.

Cunha was hurt in Wolves' 2-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. The striker came into that game in form, having scored a hat trick in a win at Chelsea a week earlier.

"It’s obviously a big blow to us, to the team and Matheus because of the work he’s been doing — the form he was in was exceptional," O'Neil said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

