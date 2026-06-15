Biggest Upsets In World Cup History: Where Does Spain vs. Cape Verde Rank?

Who could have seen that coming?

Spain, the betting co-favorite to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opened its tournament with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, which made its World Cup debut on Monday at Atlanta Stadium. Going into the match, Spain had -1500 odds to beat Cape Verde.

There have been stunning upsets in World Cup history, but where does Cape Verde's result against Spain rank all-time? Here are the most shocking results — win, loss or draw — in World Cup history based on FIFA ranking, which was introduced in 1992.

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5. Spain 1, Russia 1 (2018)

Russia striker Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal against Spain in 2018. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Russia FIFA Rank: 70

Spain FIFA Rank: 10

Difference: 60 spots

The best moment in Russia's World Cup history. Against a stacked Spain side that was on a 23-match unbeaten streak entering the Round of 16, the host nation knocked Spain out of the 2018 World Cup through a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Spain took the lead in the 12th minute off an own goal from Sergei Ignashevich, but Artem Dzyuba brought Russia level after converting his penalty kick just before the halftime break. With both sides unable to separate themselves from each other in regulation and extra time, it went to penalties, where Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev became a national hero, famously saving penalties from Koke and Iago Aspas to send his country to the quarterfinals.

4. Cape Verde 0, Spain 0 (2026)

Cape Verde celebrates its impressive defensive performance against Spain. (Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Cape Verde FIFA Rank: 67

Spain FIFA Rank: 2

Difference: 65 spots

What a way to make your tournament debut. Cape Verde, the second-smallest country in the tournament by population size (529,000), held Euro 2024 champions Spain to a scoreless draw in its first-ever World Cup match at Atlanta stadium.

Spain dominated possession in the first half with 70% to Cape Verde's 30% but was unable to score. In an effort to break the deadlock, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente subbed on Lamine Yamal, but even the teenage superstar was unable to break the tie. Instead, the Man of the Match honors went to Cape Verde's 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who stopped all seven of Spain's shots on target.

Spain vs Cape Verde Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

3. South Africa 1, Mexico 1 (2010)

Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrates his memorable goal from the 2010 World Cup against Mexico. (Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

South Africa FIFA Rank: 83

Mexico FIFA Rank: 17

Difference: 66 spots

South Africa marked the opening match of the first-ever World Cup on African soil with an unforgettable 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg.

Mexico dominated the first half and sent the host nation into the halftime break with a lot to figure out, and South Africa responded almost immediately with an absolute rocket of a goal from Siphiwe Tshabalala in the 55th minute. Mexico would still manage to play spoiler in the 79th minute, when an unmarked Rafael Márquez equalized for El Tri, but for South Africa, it was close to a dream start in a tough Group A with Mexico, France and Uruguay.

2. Italy 1, New Zealand 1 (2010)

New Zealand celebrates its goal against Italy from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

New Zealand FIFA Rank: 78

Italy FIFA Rank: 5

Difference: 73 spots

This match between the defending world champions and a group of mostly semi-professional players didn't go the way many people predicted, and certainly not the way Italy had hoped.

Italy, which lifted the World Cup trophy in 2006, needed a win against New Zealand to put itself in a comfortable position to advance after a shock 1-1 draw against Paraguay in its group stage opener, and it had every reason to believe it would get one against a New Zealand side that failed to stack up on paper. Instead, Italy was humiliated, conceding in the 7th minute of the match and failing to mount a comeback despite an aggressive attacking strategy from head coach Marco Lippi.

New Zealand would be eliminated from the tournament after managing just three points in two matches, but so too would Italy, and with the added shock value of finishing last in the group with two points. For the All Whites, history. For the Azzurri, a low point that they've been unable to rebound from since.

1. South Africa 2, France 1 (2010)

France was in crisis back in 2010(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

South Africa FIFA Rank: 83

France FIFA Rank: 9

Difference: 74 spots

France's nightmarish run at the 2010 World Cup hit rock bottom when tournament hosts South Africa pulled off arguably the greatest upset in World Cup history at Vodafone Park.

Arriving at its final group game amidst an internal mutiny against its manager, Raymond Domenech, Les Bleus finally imploded, allowing South Africa to take a 2-0 lead in the first half through Bongani Khumalo and Katlego Mphela and going down 10 men due to a straight red card that was shown to Yoann Gourcuff.

Though Florent Malouda pulled one back for France in the second half, Bafana Bafana held on for a historic victory, and France's tumultuous 2006 World Cup was put to a merciful end.