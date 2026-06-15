FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium Winger Jérémy Doku Could Miss World Cup Matches Due To Birth Of Child
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium Winger Jérémy Doku Could Miss World Cup Matches Due To Birth Of Child

Published Jun. 15, 2026 3:23 p.m. ET

Belgium winger Jérémy Doku could miss matches later in the World Cup because of the impending birth of his first child.

Ahead of his team's World Cup opener against Egypt in Seattle on Monday, Doku told outlets including Belgian newspaper HLN that his wife, Shireen, is expected to give birth to his son during the knockout phase of the World Cup, specifically in early July, around the rounds of 32 and 16.

The 24-year-old forward, who plays for Premier League club Manchester City, would have to travel from Seattle to England to be there in time whenever Shireen goes into labor.

"No one wants to miss a birth," Doku told reporters. "Moreover, it is my first child. But I also know that there is a lot involved in football. In any case, the FA sympathizes with the players and our situations, so we will see what we can do."

Doku has represented Belgium since 2020. In World Cup qualifying in 2025, he scored in a 4-3 win over Wales. He added two more goals in a 7-0 victory over Liechtenstein, a result which clinched his team’s berth.

In 42 appearances for his country, Doku has scored seven goals.

His participation in the World Cup was briefly called into question when he reportedly left Tuesday’s training session early because of some breathing issues. He was a full participant in all portions of practice leading up to Monday’s match that media could watch.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes