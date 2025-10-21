Barcelona's Best Player? Marcus Rashford Shines in Champions League Win

In partnership with GOAL.com.

Marcus Rashford has been hailed as Barcelona's best player as he lit up the Champions League again and led the Catalan giants to a thumping 6-1 win over Olympiacos on Tuesday. Rashford, deployed as a No. 9 in the absence of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski, delivered with a brace as the Spanish champions returned to winning ways in Europe.

Despite missing star names like Lewandowski, Torres and Raphinha in the starting lineup, Barcelona looked the more dominant side against Greek champions Olympiacos. Fermin Lopez opened the scoring for Barcelona before increasing the goals tally minutes before the half-time whistle. Eight minutes after the hour mark, Lamine Yamal joined the party as he netted the Blaugrana's third goal from a penalty. Rashford then chipped in with a brace in quick succession, while Lopez completed his hat-trick as the Catalan side registered a dominating 6-1 win.

Rashford deployed in new role

After making a dream start to his journey with Barcelona, since completing a loan move from boyhood club United in the summer transfer window, Rashford has already earned Flick's trust. Under the German coach, he has rediscovered his game and has slowly established himself as a regular starter. The attacker has already recorded five goals and as many assists in 12 matches across all competitions for the Catalan club and has also earned a call back to the England national team.

Ahead of the Olympiacos clash, Flick had mentioned that he fully trusts Rashford to fill in the No.9 position, as the Barca boss had stated: "Rashford is a good option as a No. 9, but he can also play as a No. 11. That's what we thought when we signed him: he can play as a No. 9 or No. 11, and it's great to have him in our team. He's improved a lot in recent weeks. He gives us a lot of positives, and of course, he can play as a No. 9."

After the Champions League clash on Tuesday, it is safe to say that the 27-year-old has further cemented his place in Flick's lineup as he proved his versatility in the attacking third.

Barcelona ready for El Clásico test

The Catalan side started October on a disappointing note as they suffered back-to-back losses against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Sevilla in La Liga. The reigning champions looked a bit out of form and rattled as their injury crisis deepened. However, the club are now back to their best and the win over Olympiacos will provide a massive boost to Flick's side, who now prepare to face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico on Sunday. Rashford will also aim to bring out his best in the first El Clasico of his professional career.

