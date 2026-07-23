LaLiga
Barcelona Signs Forward Karim Adeyemi From Borussia Dortmund Until 2031
LaLiga

Barcelona Signs Forward Karim Adeyemi From Borussia Dortmund Until 2031

Published Jul. 23, 2026 10:00 a.m. ET

Spanish champions Barcelona signed forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract on Thursday, as it rebuilds its attack following the departure of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona announced the signing on its website and said Adeyemi was being "reunited" with coach Hansi Flick, who handed him his Germany debut.

The speedy Adeyemi can operate as a striker or winger. He played four seasons in the Bundesliga with Dortmund and has made 11 appearances for Germany.

He had an inconsistent past season with Dortmund, and was visibly unhappy after being substituted during a match.

The 37-year-old Lewandowski joined Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire after scoring 120 goals in four seasons with Barça, which previously signed England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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